Inside Kevin Costner And Pete Davidson's Friendship

Talk about the buddy comedy we didn't know we wanted ... "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner has taken to the younger, now tattoo-less Pete Davidson after they both attended the Super Bowl and struck up quite the friendship. According to Vulture, their destinies first intertwined when they were invited to the Fanatics Super Bowl Party, where Davidson happened to mention to a bystander that "Field of Dreams" was his favorite Costner film. Before the game, they took a walk along the football field together, perhaps dreaming of the friendship that was blossoming right before their very eyes. Then the two got to yapping in the stands and eventually sat through the game next to one another.

But what could have been one magical day in New Orleans turned into something more, with Page Six reporting that the two spent a weekend together in New York as they reconnected at Saturday Night Live's glitzy 50th Anniversary celebrations on Friday and went to comedian Chris Rock's 60th birthday party on Saturday. There, Davidson allegedly dipped out right as his ex, Kim Kardashian, arrived at the event. And while a source told Page Six that the stealthy departure had nothing to do with Davidson not wanting to bump into Kardashian, we would like to imagine that Costner was the one who caught word and gave his new best buddy the heads up to head out. If so, let's hope Davidson repays the favor if Kimberly Guilfoyle tries to cozy up to Costner again.

