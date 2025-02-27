Kimberly Guilfoyle's Sneak Peak Into Outdated Glam Routine Shows Don Jr. What He's Missing

The higher the hair, the closer to ... moving to Greece to get away from your ex? Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée and President Donald Trump's pick to be the US ambassador to Greece, shared a look to her Instagram Story in February 2025 that once again took us back to Y2K.

In the mirror selfie, Guilfoyle is rocking her signature chestnut extensions to pair with a dramatic, smoky makeup look and a mauve lip. Then, at the top of her head, there appears to be a bird's nest heightening her hair a few inches, and may even make her taller than her famous ex Don Jr. — who stands at 6 feet, one inch tall, for those wondering.

We suspect that Guilfoyle might have her hairdresser employing a hair height-enhancer like a Bump-It (yes, you can still buy them today). You know, that little plastic accessory that young women would probably tease their hair over before a Nickelback concert in 2005. Since it seems Guilfoyle is once again relying on an accessory of the past, it might be about time that she studies up on current hair trends.

