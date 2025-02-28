RFK Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines Is Reportedly Facing Major Consequences From His MAGA Lifestyle

Over the years, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has seemingly supported some dangerous conspiracy theories connected to health ranging from the efficacy of vaccines to cell towers causing health problems. Despite concerns from some about his promotion of those theories, RFK Jr. was confirmed as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services where he'll have control over the FDA, CDC, NIH, and more. RFK Jr.'s appearance at his confirmation hearing seemed to complete his MAGA transformation, and his wife Cheryl Hines, perhaps best known in Hollywood as a star of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," appears to be along for the ride, despite previously not supporting Trump.

This flip flop has rubbed some people the wrong way, and Hines is getting backlash from apparently cozying up to Trump and the MAGA movement that some think could have a negative impact on her future in Hollywood. An insider told RadarOnline, "She's become a virtual pariah for standing by him." One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) said, "I hate to see careers end but Cheryl Hines no longer deserves one."

Others blasted her as trying to use RFK Jr. to advance her career. "Just a reminder: Cheryl Hines is simply a fame seeking actress and integrity is not in the equation," one person wrote on X. Another said, "In the race for Most Despicable Spouse, Cheryl Hines has pulled ahead of Melania and Usha, by cheerleading the spread of polio, HIV and Covid to sell her line of soy candles." Hines did indeed start an eco-friendly cosmetics and home goods brand with her daughter, though it recently announced it's closing over conflicts of interest.

