RFK Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines Is Reportedly Facing Major Consequences From His MAGA Lifestyle
Over the years, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has seemingly supported some dangerous conspiracy theories connected to health ranging from the efficacy of vaccines to cell towers causing health problems. Despite concerns from some about his promotion of those theories, RFK Jr. was confirmed as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services where he'll have control over the FDA, CDC, NIH, and more. RFK Jr.'s appearance at his confirmation hearing seemed to complete his MAGA transformation, and his wife Cheryl Hines, perhaps best known in Hollywood as a star of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," appears to be along for the ride, despite previously not supporting Trump.
This flip flop has rubbed some people the wrong way, and Hines is getting backlash from apparently cozying up to Trump and the MAGA movement that some think could have a negative impact on her future in Hollywood. An insider told RadarOnline, "She's become a virtual pariah for standing by him." One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) said, "I hate to see careers end but Cheryl Hines no longer deserves one."
Others blasted her as trying to use RFK Jr. to advance her career. "Just a reminder: Cheryl Hines is simply a fame seeking actress and integrity is not in the equation," one person wrote on X. Another said, "In the race for Most Despicable Spouse, Cheryl Hines has pulled ahead of Melania and Usha, by cheerleading the spread of polio, HIV and Covid to sell her line of soy candles." Hines did indeed start an eco-friendly cosmetics and home goods brand with her daughter, though it recently announced it's closing over conflicts of interest.
Cheryl Hines might not be able to make it in Hollywood during the Trump administration
It's not just on social media — Cheryl Hines has become a punchline on TV shows as well. On an episode of "Have I Got News For You," Hines was referred to as "the marvelous Ms. Measles," via Instagram. During a "Jimmy Kimmel Live" monologue, Jimmy Kimmel discussed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s somewhat contentious confirmation hearings. Kimmel said they seemed like an episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and focused on Hines's reactions to RFK Jr.'s answers.
RFK Jr. initially ran for president in 2024 as an independent, despite many in the Kennedy family slamming RFK Jr.'s presidential hopes. He dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump in August 2024. RFK Jr. told TMZ Live what Hines thought of the endorsement. "She went along with it because she loves me and she wanted to be supportive of me, but it was not something that she ever encouraged." There had been talk that Hines and RFK Jr.'s marriage could be in trouble after the Trump endorsement especially when combined with the rumors that RFK Jr. cheated on Hines. Instead, she seems to have doubled down on standing by her man.
On occasion, Hines had distanced herself from her husband's more radical beliefs. In January 2022, she confirmed she didn't agree with RFK Jr.'s statements that compared being an anti-vaxxer with trying to survive as a Jew in Nazi Germany. We'll have to see if that happens now that he's in Trump's administration. Hines is reportedly penning a memoir that will cover parts of her relationship to RFK Jr., but whatever she says may not be enough for some. It could be that she's made a permanent exit from Hollywood after leaning into being a MAGA political wife.