CNN Alum Don Lemon's Weird Behavior In New Video Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Optimistic television viewers might think media professionals would be at their happiest working for networks like CNN. To some spectators, such outlets represent the peak of television news, and it would presumably be a dream come true to reach such heights at some point during their career. However, if his social media posts are any indicator, former CNN personality Don Lemon is having a grand old time following his ousting from the network.
Some news personalities might spend their personal time catching up on current affairs or further sharpening their craft. Don Lemon, however, apparently enjoys chasing down New York City subways and surprising riders with memes from their windows, per a February 27, 2025 video he posted on TikTok. While some CNN fans might find it unflattering for the former host to be flashing unsuspecting passersby with photos blending Sonic the Hedgehog and Donkey from "Shrek," Lemon appears to be living his best life. "Am I wrong for this?" he wrote in a comment trailed by a laughing and crying emoji.
Fellow commenters liked this rascally Lemon, and praised his jovial personality outside of the CNN newsroom. "Don after CNN has been amazing," one TikTok commenter wrote. Others appreciated Lemon's upbeat antics and unabashed silliness, and said other journalists should follow suit to brighten the mood in the wake of President Donald Trump's second term. "Don Lemon UNLEASHED is the journalist we need to get us through the next four years," another commenter wrote.
His antics could be a cry for attention
Former CNN host Don Lemon was a familiar face on the network from 2006 to 2023. However, Lemon's tenure came to a screeching halt in light of multiple scandals. He went under fire for controversial moments like when he fielded sexual assault allegations, while his reported misogyny and diva behavior further strained his relationship with his employer. His souring reputation soon caught up with him, and the network let him go, as a result.
Though Lemon's New York City subway antics could be a sign he's better off away from CNN, others think he's making a desperate push to regain the public's affection. "Don Lemon is desperately trying to be relevant," one X user wrote. "He is a washed up liar and will learn over time people hate liars." Some argued he looked like a shell of his former self in his TikTok after spending years on live television. "What happened to Don Lemon?" another X user asked. "He's literally performing on a subway platform now. Wasn't this guy on national television just a few years ago?"