CNN Alum Don Lemon's Weird Behavior In New Video Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Optimistic television viewers might think media professionals would be at their happiest working for networks like CNN. To some spectators, such outlets represent the peak of television news, and it would presumably be a dream come true to reach such heights at some point during their career. However, if his social media posts are any indicator, former CNN personality Don Lemon is having a grand old time following his ousting from the network.

Advertisement

Some news personalities might spend their personal time catching up on current affairs or further sharpening their craft. Don Lemon, however, apparently enjoys chasing down New York City subways and surprising riders with memes from their windows, per a February 27, 2025 video he posted on TikTok. While some CNN fans might find it unflattering for the former host to be flashing unsuspecting passersby with photos blending Sonic the Hedgehog and Donkey from "Shrek," Lemon appears to be living his best life. "Am I wrong for this?" he wrote in a comment trailed by a laughing and crying emoji.

Fellow commenters liked this rascally Lemon, and praised his jovial personality outside of the CNN newsroom. "Don after CNN has been amazing," one TikTok commenter wrote. Others appreciated Lemon's upbeat antics and unabashed silliness, and said other journalists should follow suit to brighten the mood in the wake of President Donald Trump's second term. "Don Lemon UNLEASHED is the journalist we need to get us through the next four years," another commenter wrote.

Advertisement