All The Boys Malia Obama Has Dated

Barack Obama didn't just lead the country from 2009 to 2016, but he also tackled the challenging task of raising two teenage daughters. It's no secret that Malia and Sasha Obama made a head-turning transformation while in the White House, but their coming of age likely wasn't as fun as you might expect. Like all other presidential kids, they had specific rules to follow, and to make matters worse, they really couldn't stand all the fame.

Advertisement

Malia, especially, who is three years older than Sasha, had to spend most of her teenage years in the White House. This meant if she wanted to go on a date or hang out with a friend, it would have to be run up the flagpole, approved, scheduled, and chaperoned to some degree. It's no wonder that when asked about handling his daughters' dating lives in 2016, Obama told Raleigh radio station WDCG, per ABC 11: "The truth is, I'm pretty relaxed about it for two reasons." He cited role model wife Michelle Obama as his first reason. "[Michelle's] such a great example of how she carries herself, [with] her self-esteem not depending on boys to validate how you look or not letting yourself be judged by anything other than your character and intelligence." But his second reason, which was likely really why he was so calm, was the Secret Service.

Advertisement

When the Obamas left 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Malia and Sasha experienced freedom like they never had before. Just months after shedding her first daughter title, Malia was spotted locking lips with a man, who was later revealed as her first serious boyfriend. But he wouldn't be the last guy to take her out. Keep reading for a list of all the boys lucky enough to date Malia Obama.