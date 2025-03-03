Kamala Harris Shows Off Rarely Seen Side Of Herself In All-Natural Snap Before 2025 Oscars
We've gotten used to seeing Kamala Harris glammed up and in bold looks as she's been in the public eye as the vice president to Joe Biden, the same person Harris replaced for the Democratic candidate for president in 2024. But now we're seeing another side of Harris after she lost the election to Donald Trump. After leaving office, Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff's life looks different and they have been keeping a relatively low profile. And that includes her Oscars night preparation. Emhoff shared a photo of Harris on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption, "Oscars watch party prep."
Harris is dumping what looks like a bag of Doritos into a bowl and smiling at the camera. She looks relaxed, laid back, and totally un-glam. There's no makeup, and there's no classic Harris pantsuit in sight. Instead, she's in a sweatshirt, and she looks like the rest of us getting ready to watch the Oscars with a loved one.
Oscars watch party prep. pic.twitter.com/vOU3D1jubQ
— Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) March 2, 2025
"Wow, Kamala looks almost unrecognizable — and genuinely happy for once ... " one person posted on X. Another said, "Great to see your wife looking happy and relaxed and at home with the most important people. Enjoy enjoy enjoy."
Kamala Harris and her love for Doritos is unmatched
Others thought this was a super cute sign of the bond between Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, having a night together at home to watch the Oscars. While Emhoff's post said they were getting ready for an "Oscars watch party," it seems low-key enough that it was maybe just the two of them. One person said on X, "This is what true love looks like. I wonder when the last time Donald Trump and Melania had 'date night?[']"
Another pointed out how this wasn't anything new for Harris: "One thing about Kamala, she WILL have a bag of Doritos for all occasions" (via X). Harris had made her love for Doritos, specifically the nacho cheese flavor, known before. During a campaign stop in Pennsylvania in 2024, she was seen stoked to be given those exact chips from her VP candidate Tim Walz at a visit to a convenience store.
It was even Harris's go-to comfort food back in 2016 when Donald Trump first won the presidency. One of her fundraising emails during the 2024 campaign told the story of that night and said, "Then I went home and I sat on the couch with a family-sized bag of nacho Doritos," per The Hill. She also implied that she ate the entire thing herself. But maybe this time, as she watches the Oscars, Harris will be sharing her Doritos with Emhoff. It certainly seems to be a more relaxing night.