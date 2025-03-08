7 Times Celebrities Towered Over Other Stars On The Red Carpet

Height is literally just a number, but it leaves a lasting impression on people, especially if someone is much taller than the average height for men (5 feet, 9 inches) or the average height for women (5 feet, 4 inches) in the United States. Many times, fans won't notice a big increase in height until they see their faves walk a red carpet and someone ends up towering over the rest of the stars. What really throws people for a loop is when a celebrity's child grows up and is now much taller than their famous parents — such as Barron Trump, Mason Disick, and Sasha Schreiber (who is considered one of Hollywood's tallest nepo babies).

Watching your faves on TV or in movies doesn't always give away just how tall someone is. There are several different tricks and techniques used to hide a major height gap onscreen. There have been numerous celebrity encounters on red carpets that showed massive height differences between certain celebs, and some even set social media ablaze.