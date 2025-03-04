Meghan Markle Seemingly Took Cues From This Star For Her New Show (& Fans Aren't Happy)

The trailer for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" dropped in January 2025, but the release got delayed because of the fires in Los Angeles (as did the reboot of Meghan's "Archetypes" podcast). But even though the delay is over and it's set to drop on March 4, there's still controversy over the similarities that some people see between Meghan's show and Pamela Anderson's show.

Anderson's show is called "Pamela's Cooking with Love," and it's airing on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. and on Flavour Network in Canada. Both shows at times feature the starring woman working with a different guest chef for each episode. Anderson's show is filmed at her Vancouver mansion, and Meghan's was filmed in Montecito, though not inside the mansion that she and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, share.

British journalist Neil Sean made a video about the seeming likeness between the two shows. "Meghan has been inspired by [Anderson's] cookery show ... and what's fascinating about this is it's almost frame for frame that you can see exactly how Meghan has looked and thought, 'Well that's quite nice,'" via YouTube. He's not alone; critics on social media have placed screenshots from both shows that appear to show how Meghan's project mimics Anderson's. It could be entirely coincidental as there's not that many ways to film a cooking show, but Meghan has managed to become and remain a controversial figure with some people finding fault in everything she does.

