Megyn Kelly's Latest Plastic Surgery Rant Surely Has Women In Trump's Orbit Rolling Their Eyes

It's not the first time a public figure has gone off about beauty standards, but Megyn Kelly's take on plastic surgery might be the most interesting yet. On a recent episode of her SiriusXM show, Kelly trashed fillers, claiming they do nothing but make people look "bloated and kind of fat" (via Instagram). Considering how many women in Donald Trump's orbit seem to have their favorite filler injector on speed dial, that's a bold take. From political wives to Fox News regulars who have seemingly had intense plastic surgery transformations, Trump's circle is packed with faces that don't look like they've aged naturally. Plus, social media is still awash with jokes about the "Mar-a-Lago face," which is a code-word for excessive botox and filler, as well as that signature off-color tan.

But that's not the only thing that makes Kelly's take controversial. She insists that fillers are unnecessary because, "It is okay to have lines on your face," yet in the same breath, she advocates for Botox. We can already picture the MAGA women rolling their eyes — and honestly, we don't blame them. For one, Botox and fillers are both cosmetic injectables. Fillers add volume to plump up thin areas, while Botox relaxes muscles to prevent movement and smooth wrinkles. If Kelly really believed in embracing aging, she'd be slamming both. Instead, she trashes filler while praising Botox, both of which fight natural aging. Hypocrite much?