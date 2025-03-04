Megyn Kelly's Latest Plastic Surgery Rant Surely Has Women In Trump's Orbit Rolling Their Eyes
It's not the first time a public figure has gone off about beauty standards, but Megyn Kelly's take on plastic surgery might be the most interesting yet. On a recent episode of her SiriusXM show, Kelly trashed fillers, claiming they do nothing but make people look "bloated and kind of fat" (via Instagram). Considering how many women in Donald Trump's orbit seem to have their favorite filler injector on speed dial, that's a bold take. From political wives to Fox News regulars who have seemingly had intense plastic surgery transformations, Trump's circle is packed with faces that don't look like they've aged naturally. Plus, social media is still awash with jokes about the "Mar-a-Lago face," which is a code-word for excessive botox and filler, as well as that signature off-color tan.
But that's not the only thing that makes Kelly's take controversial. She insists that fillers are unnecessary because, "It is okay to have lines on your face," yet in the same breath, she advocates for Botox. We can already picture the MAGA women rolling their eyes — and honestly, we don't blame them. For one, Botox and fillers are both cosmetic injectables. Fillers add volume to plump up thin areas, while Botox relaxes muscles to prevent movement and smooth wrinkles. If Kelly really believed in embracing aging, she'd be slamming both. Instead, she trashes filler while praising Botox, both of which fight natural aging. Hypocrite much?
A plastic surgeon fact-checked Megyn Kelly's hypocritical anti-filler argument
Megyn Kelly's rant against fillers isn't new. She's been pushing her anti-filler, pro-Botox stance on her SiriusXM show for a while. Back in April 2024, she sat down with Dr. Anthony Youn, a licensed plastic surgeon and YouTube-famous expert, and self-righteously trashed fillers while praising Botox: "I will tell you, they know I use Botox, but I am very anti-filler. Very anti-filler. It just goes wrong too often" (via YouTube).
Dr. Youn's first response was a small "Hmm" and a facial expression that seemed like he somewhat disagreed. Instead of outrightly calling her out, he diplomatically redirected the conversation away from Kelly's sweeping generalization and toward actual medical facts. He also said, "I think like anything, it really comes down to, a little of something can be a really good thing. But when you find a little something is a good thing, then plastic surgeons go haywire on it, and becomes a bad thing."
In other words, fillers aren't inherently bad; it's the overuse that creates the "pillow face" look Kelly keeps ranting about. However, his explanation was wasted on the host, who doubled-down and made it clear that in her world, one anti-aging injectable is fine, while the other is not. It's little wonder that Kelly's obsession with plastic surgery has angered several stars.