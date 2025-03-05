Cheryl Hines' Absence At 2025 Joint Address Hints She's Sick Of RFK Jr.'s Trump Drama
It was only a matter of time before Cheryl Hines decided she was done with her husband's bromance with Donald Trump. Hines' relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been riddled with red flags, but the biggest one yet presented itself during the president's address to congress on March 4, 2025, where the Hines-shaped hole next to the new health secretary was hard to miss.
As Trump called out his controversial pal to loud applause, cameras showed the newly-minted U.S. health secretary doing what looked like a curtsy, but what really caught people's attention was the fact that Kennedy's wife was not by his side. Either Hines simply wasn't in the mood for Trump's ramblings or she's tired of dealing with all the drama. Perhaps it's a little bit of both.
The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star notably stood by her man when he underwent relentless questioning during RFK Jr.'s confirmation hearing for his new cabinet position, where he had to answer tough questions about his anti-vaccine stance and the medical misinformation he's spread in the past. Netizens on X, formerly known as Twitter, noted that she looked uncomfortable during the ordeal. As one quipped, "Wow. I don't think Cheryl Hines could sink any lower in her chair." It's no wonder she decided to stay home during Trump's latest address.
Rumors are swirling that Hines is bearing the brunt of Kennedy's new cabinet appointment
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might have just landed a prestigious new government job, but his wife, Cheryl Hines, is reportedly facing major consequences from her husband's MAGA lifestyle, and speculation is rife that it's putting relentless pressure on their marriage. "People absolutely loathe and detest her. She's become a virtual pariah for standing by him," a source dished to Radar Online, adding, "Bobby's such a divisive figure and she's become a guilty party in the chaos."
Fans have been wondering for a while what's really going on with Hines and Kennedy's marriage. In October 2024, news broke that the controversial politician allegedly had an affair with Olivia Nuzzi, a political reporter who interviewed him for New York Magazine. Sources claimed Hines was left red-faced by the allegations, with an insider telling People, "She's embarrassed because he got caught." Word on the street was the couple wasn't even speaking, but Hines' presence at her husband's confirmation hearing seemed to indicate that relations between them were thawing.
However, sources clarified to Page Six that, if Hines, who is rumored to have cheated on her ex-husband with RFK Jr., decides to divorce him, it won't be due to infidelity; it will be because of his association with President Donald Trump. "She knew she was getting in with a Kennedy, who are known for being infamous womanizers. But she never signed up to be a member of Trump World!" the insider argued.