Cheryl Hines' Absence At 2025 Joint Address Hints She's Sick Of RFK Jr.'s Trump Drama

It was only a matter of time before Cheryl Hines decided she was done with her husband's bromance with Donald Trump. Hines' relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been riddled with red flags, but the biggest one yet presented itself during the president's address to congress on March 4, 2025, where the Hines-shaped hole next to the new health secretary was hard to miss.

As Trump called out his controversial pal to loud applause, cameras showed the newly-minted U.S. health secretary doing what looked like a curtsy, but what really caught people's attention was the fact that Kennedy's wife was not by his side. Either Hines simply wasn't in the mood for Trump's ramblings or she's tired of dealing with all the drama. Perhaps it's a little bit of both.

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star notably stood by her man when he underwent relentless questioning during RFK Jr.'s confirmation hearing for his new cabinet position, where he had to answer tough questions about his anti-vaccine stance and the medical misinformation he's spread in the past. Netizens on X, formerly known as Twitter, noted that she looked uncomfortable during the ordeal. As one quipped, "Wow. I don't think Cheryl Hines could sink any lower in her chair." It's no wonder she decided to stay home during Trump's latest address.

