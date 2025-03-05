Here's Why The Cast Of Running Point Looks So Familiar

"Running Point," a TV series co-created by Mindy Kaling, dropped on Netflix on February 27, 2025. The show has since topped the streaming service's charts as viewers have fallen in love with its whip-smart comedy. This is perhaps unsurprising, as we've all witnessed Mindy Kaling's complete evolution into one of the most sought-after television creators in Hollywood. In addition to starring in "The Office," she was the creative force behind, and the lead of, "The Mindy Project." She's also the co-creator of hits like "The Sex Lives of College Girls," "Never Have I Ever," and now, of course, "Running Point."

The show reunites Kaling with Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen, who both also wrote on "The Mindy Project." The three writers, she said, bonded over their love of sports films when they watched "Remember the Titans" together. "I love 'Sex and the City,' I like 'Bridget Jones Diary,' but I also love a sports movie," she told IndieWire. "So we tried to take our favorite things from the best sports TV shows and movies and kind of infuse the show with that."

To pull off a show that mixed inspirations that way, Kaling and crew needed a cast that would be able to go along with the show's shifts in genre. It's a workplace comedy that's also a sports show. It's a family drama that's also full of slapstick. It's kind of like if "Succession" were about a family who runs a sports team. However, one of the very best things about "Running Point" is its incredibly talented cast — and chances are you recognize them from their past work.

