Carrie Underwood Channels Karoline Leavitt With Latest 'Republican Makeup' Fail

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's White House makeover has basically made her the poster child for TikTok's shady "Republican makeup" trend. Folks on the internet have noticed that MAGA fans and conservative political figures alike tend to share similar makeup mistakes. And now, it seems that Carrie Underwood's 2025 makeup fail has her politics painted all over her face.

Back in 2019, the "American Idol" judge told The Guardian, "I feel like more people try to pin me places politically," adding, "I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins. It's crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it's black and white. And it's not like that." Unfortunately, it was difficult to avoid "pinn[ing] [her] places politically" when she made the controversial decision to perform at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration. And her makeup look may indicate that she's doubling down amidst plenty of internet talk about the "Republican makeup" phenomenon. Seriously — from the looks of it, she and Leavitt are basically style twins.

