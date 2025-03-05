Carrie Underwood Channels Karoline Leavitt With Latest 'Republican Makeup' Fail
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's White House makeover has basically made her the poster child for TikTok's shady "Republican makeup" trend. Folks on the internet have noticed that MAGA fans and conservative political figures alike tend to share similar makeup mistakes. And now, it seems that Carrie Underwood's 2025 makeup fail has her politics painted all over her face.
Back in 2019, the "American Idol" judge told The Guardian, "I feel like more people try to pin me places politically," adding, "I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins. It's crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it's black and white. And it's not like that." Unfortunately, it was difficult to avoid "pinn[ing] [her] places politically" when she made the controversial decision to perform at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration. And her makeup look may indicate that she's doubling down amidst plenty of internet talk about the "Republican makeup" phenomenon. Seriously — from the looks of it, she and Leavitt are basically style twins.
Carrie Underwood fits right in with fellow Republican makeup-lovers
As the trend goes, Republican makeup is all about doing just a bit too much. It revolves around caked-on foundation, plenty of bronzer and contour, and always an overload of eye makeup. It's worth noting that some bleach-blonde locks certainly seem to fit the bill, as well. Most of Carrie Underwood's makeup fails have been aligned with this style. And, a snap of the singer en route to "Good Morning America" on March 5, 2025, shows that she's not abandoning this over-the-top look any time soon. Underwood sported intense blush and contour with dark brows and much, much darker eye makeup all around her eyes. An overload of mascara and eyeliner has become Underwood's signature style, though we're hoping she can start embracing a lighter look sometime soon.
From Karoline Leavitt to Kimberly Guilfoyle, there are fashion and makeup mistakes we're begging these conservative public figures to ditch. Still, it seems among this crowd that a more-is-more approach to beauty remains the ideal. These ladies have a penchant for more hair extensions, more eyelashes, and more products caked on their faces. And it seems that Underwood is happily joining this excess-loving club.