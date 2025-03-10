Tragic Details About Former CNN Anchor Jim Acosta's Life

Award-winning journalist Jim Acosta spent almost 18 years on CNN delivering the latest headlines to the nation. Acosta left the network in January 2025 (and threw in a few Donald Trump jabs with his parting words), but, sadly, while the TV personality is used to sharing heartbreaking stories, he also has a few of his own.

Advertisement

Acosta's life has been full of ups and downs, including the difficult childhood period when his parents split. The future news anchor was just 5 when his parents divorced, and his hardworking single mom then raised him. Acosta's mother supported him and his sister by tending bars, while his dad provided via his supermarket job. Although Acosta hasn't spoken too much publicly about what was surely a turbulent time, like so many children of working-class families, he knew he'd have to work hard to put himself through college and made sacrifices to educate himself. "I majored in mass communications and minored in political science. I wish I had stayed an extra year and graduated with a double major also in political science, but I was putting myself through college and couldn't afford it," he told Quill. He'd go on to face many more tough moments as an adult.

Advertisement