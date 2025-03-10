The Real Meanings Behind Elon Musk's Bizarre Names For His Kids

Over the years, Elon Musk has welcomed 13 children, most of whom don't exactly have regular old names. The tech billionaire fathered six children with his first wife, Justine Wilson. In 2002, the happy couple welcomed their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, who sadly passed away due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) when he was about 10 weeks old. Although Elon hasn't opened up about the inspiration behind his firstborn's name, it's safe to assume that he was named after the U.S. state.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, his Grecian middle name could mean "man's defender" or "warrior," according to The Bump. Before Elon and Wilson parted ways in 2008, they welcomed twins Vivian and Griffin Musk and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk. According to court documents obtained by People, Vivian, who was assigned male at birth, sought to change her name shortly after her 18th birthday in April 2022. "Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," she wrote as the reasons for the name change in the form.

While Elon and Wilson have remained similarly tight-lipped about the inspirations behind the rest of their kids' names, they may have kept the warrior theme going with Saxon. As Bounty notes, the German-origin name could either refer to a "dagger" or "a short sword." There's also a chance that it represents the Germanic Saxon tribe, which gained notoriety for being a military powerhouse during the Middle Ages (something the SpaceX founder would likely appreciate). Elon's next set of children came from Canadian singer Grimes, and their names were off-the-charts unusual.

Advertisement