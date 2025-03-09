Things About Leighton Meester And Adam Brody's Relationship That Just Seem Strange

People don't know a whole lot about Leighton Meester and Adam Brody's romance, and that's because the couple wants it that way. The couple has been notoriously private from the moment they started dating. The world only got mere glimpses of their engagement and snippets of intel on their very secret wedding. They seem to have achieved the impossible: keeping their lives private from the tabloids.

The public first got wind of the couple's romance in 2011, and for fans of their respective shows, "Gossip Girl," and "The O.C.," it was a dream come true. Fortunately for fans, the romance ended in a wedding in 2014. Unlike other short-lived celebrity marriages, Meester and Brody seem to have found the secret to sticking together and making it work no matter what. The "Gossip Girl" alum hinted at the secret to their successful marriage during an interview with E! News, explaining, "We're super, super lucky, and I think we recognize how lucky we are with one another. We give each other a lot of respect and time and attention and focus. Like, really put our time and energy into a relationship." Brody echoed these sentiments in an interview with GQ. "[W]e've found this great balance so far that really works for us," he said. While chatting with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the series finale of her show "Single Parents," Meester commented on her husband's appearance in the final episode, admitting that having him on set was a blast. "He's my best friend, and I want to work with him on everything," she admitted.

Perhaps because they are so private, people have often found some aspects of Meester and Brody's relationship rather strange, and the two have kept fans guessing as to what they are really up to on more than one occasion.