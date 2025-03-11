Did Karoline Leavitt Compete In Miss South Carolina Pageant? The Viral Rumors, Debunked

Every political figure has to get their start somewhere. Though many politicians and officials set their sights on launching their political careers from the get-go, some, including President Donald Trump, have roots in entertainment. While certain spectators are still in disbelief about President Trump's reality TV days (and his eye-watering salary demands for "The Apprentice"), TikTok users think they unearthed an even larger skeleton from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's closet.

A TikTok clip posted on February 13, 2025 showed a throwback from a Miss Teen USA pageant, featuring a long-winded answer from Miss Teen South Carolina. The caption implied that Leavitt was the contestant in the video, who's blonde hair and youthful glow seemingly provided enough evidence of that for TikTok users. "Oh my God!" one commenter wrote. "This is her! I didn't know this was her! Lord have mercy!" Others compared the contestant's nonsensical response in the clip to how Leavitt delivers her televised addresses today. "Omg this is exactly how she sounds on tv," another user wrote. "Complete bs when she talks."

However, the notion that the current press secretary was once Miss Teen South Carolina is nothing but a bad case of the Mandela Effect, and a pageant circuit run was never part of Leavitt's glamorous transformation.

