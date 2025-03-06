Sarah Huckabee Sanders Steps Out In Leather Dress Not Even Kimberly Guilfoyle Would Wear

It seems that Sarah Huckabee Sanders has chosen a very strange person to be her new fashion inspiration: none other than Kimberly Guilfoyle. Yet, believe it or not, she's actually taken things a step further than the fashion and makeup mistakes we typically find ourselves begging Guilfoyle to ditch. Historically, the controversial Arkansas governor hasn't tended to make much of a splash with her ensembles. Yet, in a series of photos she posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, it's clear that she's ready to try Guilfoyle's pleather bow-style dresses on for size.

Advertisement

In a March 6 tweet, Huckabee Sanders shared photos with the caption, "Amazing to watch the next Ambassador to Israel (my dad) @GovMikeHuckabee be recognized by the @ArkansasSenate and the @ArkansasHouse yesterday at the Capitol!!" In the photos, Huckabee Sanders posed with others while wearing a bold red leather dress with a bow around the waist. Sure — this frock was neither as short nor as tight as Guilfoyle's typical ensembles, but as far as we're concerned, it was just as tacky and out-of-place.