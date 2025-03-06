Sarah Huckabee Sanders Steps Out In Leather Dress Not Even Kimberly Guilfoyle Would Wear
It seems that Sarah Huckabee Sanders has chosen a very strange person to be her new fashion inspiration: none other than Kimberly Guilfoyle. Yet, believe it or not, she's actually taken things a step further than the fashion and makeup mistakes we typically find ourselves begging Guilfoyle to ditch. Historically, the controversial Arkansas governor hasn't tended to make much of a splash with her ensembles. Yet, in a series of photos she posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, it's clear that she's ready to try Guilfoyle's pleather bow-style dresses on for size.
In a March 6 tweet, Huckabee Sanders shared photos with the caption, "Amazing to watch the next Ambassador to Israel (my dad) @GovMikeHuckabee be recognized by the @ArkansasSenate and the @ArkansasHouse yesterday at the Capitol!!" In the photos, Huckabee Sanders posed with others while wearing a bold red leather dress with a bow around the waist. Sure — this frock was neither as short nor as tight as Guilfoyle's typical ensembles, but as far as we're concerned, it was just as tacky and out-of-place.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' ensembles seem to be getting worse and worse over time
While we may not think of Sarah Huckabee Sanders as a fashion fail repeat offender of Kimberly Guilfoyle's caliber, the politician has sported her fair share of outfits that completely missed the mark. And, interestingly, more of them include leather garments than we may have expected. To say that Guilfoyle likes to draw attention to her appearance feels like an understatement. Even so, we don't often see her sporting a look quite like Huckabee Sanders' latest red number. We do, however, see her in unpleasant looking fabrics and eye-catching red, and she has sported the same tired bow style time and time again.
Guilfoyle and Huckabee Sanders aren't exactly aesthetic twins — at least not yet. And, for both of their sake, we're hoping that this pair of politics-loving fashion delinquents doesn't get any more style ideas from each other. Yet, based on Huckabee Sanders' recent uptick of tacky outfits, things aren't looking too hopeful.