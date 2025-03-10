Inside Queen Camilla's Relationship With Charles' Grandkids

Queen Camilla has been in Prince William's life for decades, but he clearly does not see her as a mother figure, and it seems he doesn't want his children to see her as a step-grandmother either. "William has made it clear that Camilla is the wife of his father, but not a step-grandmother to his children," Angela Levin wrote in her book "Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort." But it doesn't seem that there's been any pushback from Camilla. "[Camilla hasn't tried to] ​​take over any responsibility as a step-grandmother to the [Wales] children especially as Catherine's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are so close," Levin wrote.

A friend of Camilla's, Amanda MacManus, echoed this sentiment, attesting to Camilla's warmth and love for children. "She has her own children and grandchildren so she wouldn't try and take other children away from anyone else," MacManus said, as reported by Levin in her book.

Despite not being seen as a step-grandmother, Camilla has apparently forged a bond with King Charles' grandkids, and it's been on display in public. As body language expert Judi James told Express of Camilla, "The relationship with Camilla and William and Kate's children is depicted as warm and inclusive though, with Camilla recently looking chatty and relatively relaxed with George, Charlotte, and Louis as they rode together in the carriage at the Trooping of the Colour."

