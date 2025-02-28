Karoline Leavitt Tries To Shut Down Rumors Of Trump & Elon Drama (But We're Not Buying It)
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is working overtime to convince the public that all is well between Donald Trump and his new power partner, Elon Musk. But her attempts are unconvincing, and she seems unable to read the room. Ever since Musk's formal entry into the government, the friction between the two has been impossible to ignore. Yet, during a recent appearance on the "Ruthless" podcast, Leavitt insisted that the media was manufacturing the tension.
"I think that's something the press are having a hard time with. We are genuinely having so much fun, and this is why you're seeing them obsess over Elon Musk and President Trump," she said. "And they're trying so hard but failing to drive a wedge in that relationship, because they love those sensational stories of trying to pin people against each other" (via YouTube). But if the administration is truly having so much fun, then why did Musk publicly slam Trump's AI project? Why has Trump repeatedly attempted to shut down the "President Musk" rumors in the pettiest ways possible?
It's also incredibly insensitive of Leavitt to claim that the administration is having "fun" when thousands of workers in the federal government have been laid off and plunged into unemployment and financial uncertainty — irrespective of DOGE's intentions. Leavitt can try to spin the story however she wants, but no amount of cheery podcast appearances will change the fact that Trump and Musk's alliance has cracked before and could possibly crack again.
Is Donald Trump and Elon Musk's alliance doomed to fail?
Experts have predicted an inevitable fallout in Donald Trump and Elon Musk's relationship, not just because of their egos, but because history tells us exactly how this will go. Take Musk's involvement in Trump's first term. He was happily seated at the table in the Strategic and Policy Forum and the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative until Trump decided to take a sledgehammer to climate change policy by withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement. That decision wasn't just a broad political move; it directly threatened Musk's pockets since Tesla is marketed as a pro-climate solution. So he did what any self-interested billionaire would do; he bailed.
Fast-forward to today, and Musk's political ambitions are murkier than ever. No one knows if he wants more than money, power, and deregulation, but one thing is certain: The Trump-Musk alliance works only as long as their interests align. Another key reason this won't last is that both men have egos the size of their bank accounts. For this partnership to continue, they have to find a way to exist in the same orbit without one of them trying to outshine the other. And that's a delicate balance.
If Musk's policies start hurting the GOP by jacking up costs or triggering backlash from the base, Trump won't hesitate to throw him under the bus. Just ask Michael Cohen (who regrets his Trump connection), Rudy Giuliani, or any of the countless others Trump once praised before tossing aside when they became inconvenient. But Musk didn't build an empire by being naive. He knows exactly how transactional this relationship is. The question is, does he think he can outmaneuver Trump? Whatever the truth may be, this is not the foundation of a lasting alliance.