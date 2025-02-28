Karoline Leavitt Tries To Shut Down Rumors Of Trump & Elon Drama (But We're Not Buying It)

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is working overtime to convince the public that all is well between Donald Trump and his new power partner, Elon Musk. But her attempts are unconvincing, and she seems unable to read the room. Ever since Musk's formal entry into the government, the friction between the two has been impossible to ignore. Yet, during a recent appearance on the "Ruthless" podcast, Leavitt insisted that the media was manufacturing the tension.

"I think that's something the press are having a hard time with. We are genuinely having so much fun, and this is why you're seeing them obsess over Elon Musk and President Trump," she said. "And they're trying so hard but failing to drive a wedge in that relationship, because they love those sensational stories of trying to pin people against each other" (via YouTube). But if the administration is truly having so much fun, then why did Musk publicly slam Trump's AI project? Why has Trump repeatedly attempted to shut down the "President Musk" rumors in the pettiest ways possible?

It's also incredibly insensitive of Leavitt to claim that the administration is having "fun" when thousands of workers in the federal government have been laid off and plunged into unemployment and financial uncertainty — irrespective of DOGE's intentions. Leavitt can try to spin the story however she wants, but no amount of cheery podcast appearances will change the fact that Trump and Musk's alliance has cracked before and could possibly crack again.

