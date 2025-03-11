Inside The Years-Long Drama Between The Boy Meets World Cast

Juggling the trials and tribulations of teenagehood, "Boy Meets World" star Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) had a little help from his friends. Actors Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong all played opposite of Savage in the hit '90s sitcom, but from what they've publicly shared about the cast's bond, their relationship with their co-star is nothing like the hopeful ending we were provided at the series finale.

The emotional goodbye between the friends and their high school principal, Mr. Feeny, was as heart-warming in real life as it was on screen. "It's very strange to be with the same people every day for seven years and then one Thursday night, you wake up Friday morning and it's over," Friedle told Us Weekly in 2022. "And that's it. It was just over." The scene was one grueling take — Fishel revealed that her tears weren't just the product of skillful acting. The series ending represented a whole new chapter for the "Boy Meets World" cast.

What they didn't know was that their relationships with each other would change completely. Savage and Fishel reprised their roles as a husband and wife duo in the 2014 Disney spinoff "Girl Meets World," with Friedle and Strong making episode appearances. But for the most part, their friendships drifted as the years went by. Fishel, Friedle, and Strong, who front the rewatch podcast "Pod Meets World," have spilled all of the drama between cast members throughout the years.

