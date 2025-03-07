Trump Channels Jealous High Schooler With Bizarre Comments On Astronaut's Hair
On March 6, 2025, President Donald Trump met with reporters in the Oval Office to tackle some marginally hard-hitting questions. At one point, senior White House correspondent for Fox News Peter Doocy asked about the NASA astronauts — Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams — who have been stuck at the International Space Station for months due to difficulties with their Boeing Starliner. The president's response, however, pointed at a major insecurity Trump's had for a while surrounding his hair.
Per Forbes Breaking News, when asked to give a message to the astronauts, Trump rambled on about many things, but what stuck out the most was his insistence on Wilmore and Williams possibly finding love while performing the duties of their job. Then Trump let his cards slip a bit when he began discussing Williams' hair. Perhaps upset with his own hair journey, Trump said of William's flowing locks, "I see the woman with the wild hair. Good solid head of hair she's got. There's no kidding, there's no games with her hair." Whereas this isn't the weirdest thing Trump has ever said about women, it still comes across as a backhanded compliment laced in jealousy. The biggest implication being that, perhaps, Trump finds his own hair to be a lie.
But Trump's fixation on Williams and Wilmore was majorly overshadowed by a different current obsession of the president's — Elon Musk. While Musk and Trump have been bonding in utterly embarrassing ways during the early tenure of Trump's second presidency, it seems Trump might finally be ready to blast Musk into orbit.
Donald Trump might think Elon Musk is actually going to space
When he wasn't rambling about how hair floats in zero gravity, Donald Trump blamed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for leaving Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams in space, which is demonstrably untrue. According to the Associated Press, when it was deemed the Boeing Starliner was too unsafe to bring them back, Wilmore and Williams remained on the International Space Station until another crew could rotate in and take their places. And Elon Musk was responsible for some of the hold up: One of his SpaceX capsules wasn't properly finished in time to send up new astronauts for the International Space Station. NASA will be shifting gears and sending up a capsule that's already been flown before to speed things along.
Much of Trump's rhetoric about Musk seems to indicate that he believes Musk will be headed up to space — but the SpaceX capsule actually bringing Wilmore and Williams home launched in September 2024, and it will return to Earth once the new astronauts arrive in space. Speaking to Peter Doocy (per Forbes Breaking News), Trump said, "[Musk's] got a starship and they're preparing it right now and so Elon is going to go up and get them." Considering there's been plenty of times Musk's hair rivaled Trump's on Earth, seeing it in space would certainly be something.
Trump also floated the idea that he, himself, could be aboard the spaceship. Attempting a joke, Trump asked Doocy, "Should I go on that journey ... " seemingly indicating he would like to be seen as the hero who rescued Wilmore and Williams. To which Doocy quickly responded with, "If that's an option, yes." Trump cowed in response with, "Oh that's terrible. I thought [you] liked me."