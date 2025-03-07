Trump Channels Jealous High Schooler With Bizarre Comments On Astronaut's Hair

On March 6, 2025, President Donald Trump met with reporters in the Oval Office to tackle some marginally hard-hitting questions. At one point, senior White House correspondent for Fox News Peter Doocy asked about the NASA astronauts — Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams — who have been stuck at the International Space Station for months due to difficulties with their Boeing Starliner. The president's response, however, pointed at a major insecurity Trump's had for a while surrounding his hair.

Per Forbes Breaking News, when asked to give a message to the astronauts, Trump rambled on about many things, but what stuck out the most was his insistence on Wilmore and Williams possibly finding love while performing the duties of their job. Then Trump let his cards slip a bit when he began discussing Williams' hair. Perhaps upset with his own hair journey, Trump said of William's flowing locks, "I see the woman with the wild hair. Good solid head of hair she's got. There's no kidding, there's no games with her hair." Whereas this isn't the weirdest thing Trump has ever said about women, it still comes across as a backhanded compliment laced in jealousy. The biggest implication being that, perhaps, Trump finds his own hair to be a lie.

But Trump's fixation on Williams and Wilmore was majorly overshadowed by a different current obsession of the president's — Elon Musk. While Musk and Trump have been bonding in utterly embarrassing ways during the early tenure of Trump's second presidency, it seems Trump might finally be ready to blast Musk into orbit.