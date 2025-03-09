Kimberly Guilfoyle's Sheer Dress Isn't Nearly As Transparent As Her Desperate Need For Attention

As many women do, Kimberly Guilfoyle has undergone a drastic style transformation over the years. The sensible suits she favored as an attorney gave way to chic Jackie Kennedy-esque ensembles when she was wed to California Governor Gavin Newsom, then to wrap dresses and A-lines when she became a Fox News media personality.

Advertisement

After Guilfoyle began dating Donald Trump Jr., she entered a fashion phase we can only describe as "Huh?" Being one degree from a conservative president would seem to call for tailored outfits with modest details, especially when said president prefers to keep the spotlight on himself. Yet Guilfoyle regularly showed up to rallies and Mar-a-Lago dinners in tight minidresses leaving little to the imagination. Reportedly, Don Jr. ditched Kimberly because dad Donald Trump disapproved of her clothes. Her image wasn't what the Trump men wanted to reflect during a second round in the White House.

Guilfoyle's post-breakup outfits prove she's not fazed by Don Jr.'s criticism of her style. Her latest selfie is just the latest example: For an unnamed event, she posed in a sheer white Retrofête babydoll dress with side cutouts in addition to her preferred plunging neckline. Once again, she did a heavy photo edit of her face to hide any hint of a flaw, and her overpowering hair extensions did the rest. A woman going into "I Will Survive" mode after a split should be inspiring. Instead, Guilfoyle's thirst-trap poses and her endless praise of President Trump's every move just seem like a wince-y plea for attention.

Advertisement