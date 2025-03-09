Kimberly Guilfoyle's Sheer Dress Isn't Nearly As Transparent As Her Desperate Need For Attention
As many women do, Kimberly Guilfoyle has undergone a drastic style transformation over the years. The sensible suits she favored as an attorney gave way to chic Jackie Kennedy-esque ensembles when she was wed to California Governor Gavin Newsom, then to wrap dresses and A-lines when she became a Fox News media personality.
After Guilfoyle began dating Donald Trump Jr., she entered a fashion phase we can only describe as "Huh?" Being one degree from a conservative president would seem to call for tailored outfits with modest details, especially when said president prefers to keep the spotlight on himself. Yet Guilfoyle regularly showed up to rallies and Mar-a-Lago dinners in tight minidresses leaving little to the imagination. Reportedly, Don Jr. ditched Kimberly because dad Donald Trump disapproved of her clothes. Her image wasn't what the Trump men wanted to reflect during a second round in the White House.
Guilfoyle's post-breakup outfits prove she's not fazed by Don Jr.'s criticism of her style. Her latest selfie is just the latest example: For an unnamed event, she posed in a sheer white Retrofête babydoll dress with side cutouts in addition to her preferred plunging neckline. Once again, she did a heavy photo edit of her face to hide any hint of a flaw, and her overpowering hair extensions did the rest. A woman going into "I Will Survive" mode after a split should be inspiring. Instead, Guilfoyle's thirst-trap poses and her endless praise of President Trump's every move just seem like a wince-y plea for attention.
Will Kimberly Guilfoyle be ready to say 'Yassou' to a new style?
Of course, there could be another rationale behind Kimberly Guilfoyle's clothing choices. In December 2024, newly re-elected President Donald Trump announced he was appointing her as the new U.S. ambassador to Greece. "For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad." Hours earlier, some major tabloids had published candids of Guilfoyle's fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., getting cozy with socialite Bettina Anderson, but that was surely a mere coincidence.
Though the appointment hasn't yet been confirmed, there's no reason to suspect it won't be. When that happens, Guilfoyle's new gig in Greece may upend her "Margarita Girl" lifestyle; experts in the country's protocol warn that excessive drinking is frowned upon. Even more significantly, Guilfoyle may have to rethink her wardrobe. Greece's hot, dry weather calls for long, flowy dresses and loose linen pants, and women are expected to wear long skirts and cover their shoulders in churches. And those spiky stilettos she loves? Forget it — they won't last five minutes on the cobblestoned streets of Mykonos and Santorini. Could it be that the former Fox News host is enjoying a last hurrah with her tight minis before she starts the new job? If so, we can't wait to see her "Mamma Mia!" fashion phase.