JD Vance Proves His Meme Game Has Elon-Levels Of Cringe As Leo DiCaprio Post Backfires

One theory as to why JD Vance posted the photo of himself as Leonardo DiCaprio's character is that he wants it to seem like he's in on the joke. Vance memes have flooded the internet in recent days with the VP's face distorted and edited in all kinds of ways, primarily made larger and more childlike. Others have gone above and beyond and superimposed his face over all kinds of things from being put on top of Kim Kardashian's body to making him into Humpty Dumpty. Others leaned into the rumors that Vance wears eyeliner by giving him even more makeup and side swept bangs, effectively a goth-slash-emo version of Vance.

To be fair, there are those who have taken the trend and put Vance's face into more complimentary situations. There's some of him as James Bond, as Mr. Rogers, and as Benjamin Franklin. But overwhelmingly, the posts seem to be making fun of Vance.

Others think that Vance's actually stoked about the memes, even if they're not all that complimentary. One person posted on X, "He's probably just happy that anyone is paying attention to him."