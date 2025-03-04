JD Vance's Twitter Clapback Accidentally Proves He Has Even Thinner Skin Than Trump
After publicly berating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a nerve-wracking shakedown in the Oval Office, Vice President JD Vance attempted to whisk his family away for a charming ski vacation. However, upon the Vance family's arrival to Sugarbush Resort in Waitsfield, Vermont, the locals didn't exactly roll out the welcome mat. According to the New York Post, a large number of protestors greeted the VP to share their upset and disdain over his behavior, leading the Second Family to swap hotel locations for somewhere more private. In a reaction that could indicate Vance is tired of being pushed aside for the likes of Elon Musk, the vice president let it slip that his ego was rather bruised by some of the reporting about the Vermont trip.
These people are such idiots. We had a great time during our weekend in Vermont. We barely noticed the protesters and almost everyone we met was kind and generous. And Vermont is beautiful.
This headline about being moved to an "undisclosed location" is that we moved our hotel... https://t.co/anvhBFlkW1
— JD Vance (@JDVance) March 4, 2025
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Vance responded to a random user who had simply reposted the New York Post article. The "Hillbilly Elegy" author certainly seemed to have his tiny pants in a twist, clapping back with, "These people are such idiots. We had a great time during our weekend in Vermont. We barely noticed the protesters and almost everyone we met was kind and generous." That does seem to indicate that some people he met were not kind or generous. Regardless, Vance issued his response to the article in question three days after it was published and nothing screams "I am totally over this" like continuing to bring up the issue days later. However, this could also be a ploy for Vance to try and claw back some of the spotlight that Musk seems to have stolen from him.
Unelected Elon Musk has been outshining Vice President JD Vance
Ever since tech billionaire Elon Musk joined Donald Trump's presidential campaign back in 2024, his perpetual presence has been a thorn in JD Vance's side. Already hovering on the hinges of losing favor with Trump, Vance has had to double his efforts to be considered likable. However, what often happens when Vance tries to kiss up to Trump is that the whole thing backfires.
Knowing how thin-skinned the vice president is, it comes as no surprise that his verbal sparring with Volodymyr Zelenskyy was on the heels of Trump no longer even pretending to care about Vance. In fact, with Musk participating in Fox News interviews alongside Trump and seemingly never leaving the president's side, many are wondering why Vance is even hanging around at all. Perhaps the ski getaway was meant to be a break for Vance and his family, but it sure seems as if he's using it to stick his name back in the news — especially since Vance's plan to start a rumor that Musk won't be around Trump for much longer seems to have fully backfired.