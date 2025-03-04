JD Vance's Twitter Clapback Accidentally Proves He Has Even Thinner Skin Than Trump

After publicly berating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a nerve-wracking shakedown in the Oval Office, Vice President JD Vance attempted to whisk his family away for a charming ski vacation. However, upon the Vance family's arrival to Sugarbush Resort in Waitsfield, Vermont, the locals didn't exactly roll out the welcome mat. According to the New York Post, a large number of protestors greeted the VP to share their upset and disdain over his behavior, leading the Second Family to swap hotel locations for somewhere more private. In a reaction that could indicate Vance is tired of being pushed aside for the likes of Elon Musk, the vice president let it slip that his ego was rather bruised by some of the reporting about the Vermont trip.

Advertisement

These people are such idiots. We had a great time during our weekend in Vermont. We barely noticed the protesters and almost everyone we met was kind and generous. And Vermont is beautiful. This headline about being moved to an "undisclosed location" is that we moved our hotel... https://t.co/anvhBFlkW1 — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 4, 2025

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Vance responded to a random user who had simply reposted the New York Post article. The "Hillbilly Elegy" author certainly seemed to have his tiny pants in a twist, clapping back with, "These people are such idiots. We had a great time during our weekend in Vermont. We barely noticed the protesters and almost everyone we met was kind and generous." That does seem to indicate that some people he met were not kind or generous. Regardless, Vance issued his response to the article in question three days after it was published and nothing screams "I am totally over this" like continuing to bring up the issue days later. However, this could also be a ploy for Vance to try and claw back some of the spotlight that Musk seems to have stolen from him.

Advertisement