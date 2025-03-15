The Lavish Life Of Princess Margaret's Grandson Samuel Chatto
While more famous royals like the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, and the King of England himself tend to dominate the news, there are plenty of other members of the royal family who may not hold such high titles but lead lavish lives nonetheless. Born to Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband, actor Daniel Chatto, on July 28, 1996, Samuel David Benedict Chatto is one of the members of the royal family who tends to fly below the radar. Samuel is Lady Sarah and Daniel's oldest son and one of Princess Margaret of England's four grandchildren.
As Princess Margaret once said, "My children are not royal; they just happen to have the Queen for their aunt (via Town and Country)." Such is the case for the princess's grandchildren as well. Samuel and his siblings may not formally be royals who hold positions in the monarchy, but their lives are far from the norm. Samuel lives an unconventional but undeniably privileged life, from his educational studies to the royal events at famous locations he gets invited to attend.
The Queen of England's grandnephew was considered by many to be one of the most eligible single royals in the world in 2022. While he prefers a more low-key life as a yoga instructor and artist out of the public spotlight, Samuel still lives a life fit for a royal. Read on to find out just who Princess Margaret's grandson is and all the details of his lavish lifestyle.
He studied at prestigious schools
Similar to most members of the royal family, Samuel Chatto received a well-rounded education from highly ranked institutions. Like Prince William, Prince Harry, and other royals, Chatto attended Eton College in Berkshire. In Prince Harry's biography, "Spare," he wrote that Eton was "heaven for brilliant boys" and described it as "the finest school in the world for boys," despite not enjoying his time there. In an interview with Malala, the Duke of Sussex acknowledged it was a privilege to attend the school and admitted to taking his time there for granted (via YouTube).
Eton is continuously ranked as one of the top schools in the entire United Kingdom, and only those who pass the entrance exams are admitted.Other famous alumni from the oldest boarding school in England include author George Orwell, former Prime Minister David Cameron, and actor Tom Hiddleston. The all boys boarding school comes with a hefty price tag. As of the time of writing, it costs over $53,000 per year to attend the elite establishment.
Unlike most high school students, Chatto was able to participate in activities through school such as Alpine trekking and mountain biking to scenic vistas. Instead of the unofficial teenage uniform of sweats, he wore an elegant black waistcoat to classes. Chatto later took a course at the Royal Drawing Academy, which he completed in 2020. According to his biography on the academy's website, he joined the school because he was passionate about the transformative nature of the ceramics and printmaking processes.
Samuel Chatto received a global education
After studying at Eton, Samuel Chatto left his home country of England to pursue higher education. He continued on to Edinburgh University, where he studied art history and graduated with a Master's degree in History of Art in 2018. After finishing his studies at the highly ranked university, he went on to complete a coveted six-week apprenticeship at North Shore Pottery in Latheron, Scotland.
As if his education at various top schools in the United Kingdom wasn't impressive enough, Chatto decided to further his knowledge abroad as well. Princess Margaret's grandson had the opportunity to receive an international education, something unattainable for many college graduates who leave university with thousands of dollars in debt.
Chatto was able to temporarily move abroad in 2023 and live in Kyoto, Japan for an art apprenticeship. He studied under an expert in his craft, porcelain master Yagi Akira. Chatto learned the traditional Japanese technique of making pottery by throwing clay. There, the highly respected teacher taught him one-on-one how to work with porcelain. Yet art was not the only skill he learned abroad; Chatto previously completed a yoga training course in India where he spent 200 hours in one month learning how to be a yoga instructor.
His art has been on display in galleries
At the time of writing, Samuel Chatto's global education in the arts has already paid off. On January 23, 2025, he participated in a conversation about his work displayed at a contemporary art gallery in Norway. The British artist was part of a show in Oslo at Ram Gallery where he exhibited multiple pieces of ceramic artwork. Chatto previously had an exhibition of his pottery in 2019 as well. His work was on view at a restaurant in Somerset called At The Chapel.Three pieces he created were on display and available for purchase: a handmade ceramic mug, cup, and a white porcelain jug.
The dedicated artist's work was also shown alongside his girlfriend,Eleanor Ekserdjian, and other talented young artists at an exhibition in The Redfern Gallery. In fact, the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, paid a visit to and a compliment to the young royal's art. In a post she shared to her Instagram in 2024, she wrote, "My friend Samuel Chatto's sculptures and the artwork of both Eleanor Ekserdjian and Nouneh Sarkissian are currently showing at The Redfern Gallery, and I'd urge you to go and have a look up close at the skill and craftsmanship that goes into creating such wonderful art." Fergie is not the only royal to support Chatto's art. Princess Eugenie is an associate director at the art gallery Hauser & Wirth where Chatto's work was also on display in 2024.
Samuel Chatto established his own art studio
Samuel Chatto's love for art has clearly been more than a hobby. While many struggling artists dream of opening their own gallery or studio, Chatto was able to make his dream a reality. After graduating college and working for three months at an "uninspiring" job in the commercial art market, Princess Margaret's grandson made the privileged decision to quit his job and set up a small studio (via the Daily Mail).
In 2019, he launched a website selling his one-of-a-kind creations and revealed to the news outlet that he started his own ceramic studio. "I'm working in clay to create functional and sculptural wood-fired ceramics from my home and studio in West Sussex," Chatto said. "I've always had a strong affinity with creating objects, having spent much of my childhood crafting imagined landscapes and sculptural models, which naturally led me to clay during my later years at school."
He further noted that it was his visit to North Shore Pottery in 2017 that inspired him to open his own studio where he could fully immerse himself in his creative practice. 'The decision to start selling my work comes from a strong belief in the power of beautiful, well-made objects to enrich and enhance our lives," the artist explained.
He has immersed himself in the fine arts
Samuel Chatto may have created exquisite pottery pieces himself and worked out of his own art studio, but he has also immersed himself in the fine arts beyond his own creations. He has not only made art, but he has been inspired by and supports other artists as well. Princess Margaret's grandson has visited world renowned art galleries and museums that are on many people's bucket lists.
From supporting fundraisers at the National Gallery in London to attending exhibitions at much smaller but still respected galleries, Chatto has championed artists and their work, including his own girlfriend's art. He met his girlfriend, Eleanor Ekserdjian, during his art studies at The University of Edinburgh and has supported her at her gallery openings in the past.
Chatto has also previously visited the gallery Make, Hauser & Wirth, in Somerset, where he was shown around by the gallery's director in 2019. Chatto shared his experience on Instagram and gave a shout-out to two of the artists showing at the time, ceramic artist Akiko Hirai and sculptor Nic Webb. Chatto has also studied specific art intersections between cultures. In an Instagram post advertising one of his exhibitions, his artistic influences are mentioned. "Chatto is fascinated by the work of Bernard Leech and Shōji Hamada and the tradition of cultural exchange between Britain and Japan..."
Samuel Chatto has attended royal events
While he has lived the life of an artist and hasn't had a formal role in the monarchy, Samuel Chatto does have royal blood. Not only does he have a princess for a grandmother, but he had a queen for a great aunt. Chatto is the grand nephew of the late Queen Elizabeth II of England, making him 29th in the line of succession for the throne.
Although he has no official royal duties as of this publication, Chatto and his family have been invited to attend a number of famous and historical royal events. He gets to partake in all of the pomp and circumstance but none of the political duties. He is rarely spotted in public, but when he is, it is typically alongside his family.
On May 6, 2023,Chatto attended King Charles III's coronation ceremony. The Queen's grandnephew also previously attended her state funeral and paid his respects with his parents and brother. Chatto has been spotted in attendance at more celebratory royal events as well. For instance, in 2023, he joined his family for a festive carol service, "Together at Christmas," with the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, at the famous Westminster Abbey. On Christmas Day in 2024, Chatto again joined members of the royal family for a celebration in Sandringham, where he attended church in the stunning interior of St. Mary Magdalene.
The artist was a guest at Meghan and Harry's wedding
When he was just 21 years old, Samuel Chatto was in attendance at one of the most famous weddings of the century. Samuel Chatto was there for all the best moments of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Wedding. On May 19, 2018, the couple tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor in front of dozens of their family and famous friends, Chatto included.
At the lavish ceremony, Chatto rubbed elbows with royals from far and wide who were also in attendance. He mingled with celebrities like David and Victoria Beckham, Oprah, Elton John, and other international artists, politicians, musicians, and sports stars.
Chatto congratulated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their nuptials in a post he shared on Instagram. In the photo, he stood alongside his brother, Arthur Chatto, wearing matching dapper three-piece suits and red ties while holding formal black top hats. "The wedding yesterday was so full of love and warmth and joy!" the young royal captioned the image. He was inspired by the romantic royal event, writing "I wish Meghan and Harry a lifetime of happiness and also want to share some of the sweet love I gathered up inside me with all of you!"
Samuel Chatto has been invited to Buckingham Palace
Samuel Chatto has been to some of the most exquisite and famous royal locations in all of England. Chatto has frequently stepped foot in seemingly every royal place, from breathtaking cathedrals to literal palaces for special events, Buckingham Palace included. While his public appearances remain somewhat rare, when he does step out, he does it in style at these iconic locations.
In 2024, the young royal was invited to attend the annual pre-Christmas holiday lunch hosted by King Charles at the royal residence. While many people were sitting down to enjoy a holiday meal home cooked by family members in their own kitchens, Chatto was served lunch by members of the royal staff in one of the most historically significant and lavish buildings in the United Kingdom.
However, it is not just holidays that have brought Chatto to Buckingham Palace. In June 2024, Princess Margaret's grandson attended the state banquet at the famous palace. The white tie event was held in honor of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan. Chatto was one of the few young royals to receive an invitation to the banquet, presumably due to his previous pottery apprenticeship in Japan, making him a fitting guest for the formal event.
Princess Margaret's grandson has attended lavish events
Samuel Chatto has attended more than just formal royal events; his status has afforded him invites to a number of high-profile events. Princess Margaret's grandson has been invited to exclusive parties and fundraisers unaffiliated with the royal family.
Chatto has attended multiple museum events at the National Gallery in London, such as "The Alchemist's Feast." He attended the first of the now annual event in June 2022. The swanky party doubled as a fundraiser for the National Gallery's Bicentenary campaign. Chatto was dressed to the nines for the event in a black tuxedo. He posed alongside his girlfriend, Eleanor Ekserdjian, and took photos with his parents in front of the step and repeat sponsored by the famed British designer Burberry.
The young artist was also a guest at Tatler's Little Black Book Party in 2022. He escorted his girlfriend to the glamorous event where the couple sipped champagne, mingled, and danced with some of Britain's biggest names, from socialites to royalty. Internet personality Gemma Owen was in attendance as well as Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, actor India Ria Amarteifio, and model Rina Lipa, among many others.
He is an international jet-setter
When he wasn't out partying at exclusive events in London or working in his art studio, Samuel Chatto has often spent his time traveling the globe. Princess Margaret's grandson has been to dozens of countries and has occasionally shared photos from his travels to his Instagram account. Chatto has been to many cities across Europe and Asia.
In 2016, he visited one of the most popular cities in Europe known for its indulgent food and fashion, Rome. During his time there, he explored the capital city and enjoyed its culinary delights at different local restaurants. Chatto expressed his love for the Italian city. "Rome, I love you, I miss you, you filled me to the brim with olives and pasta and, for that, I am eternally grateful," he wrote in an Instagram post. He then asked his followers at the time for travel recommendations. "But my wanderlust is growing strong and I need your help guys — where should my soul travel to next?"
His wanderlust ended up taking him across the globe. Later in 2016, Chatto visited the ancient city of Petra, Jordan. As one of the new seven wonders of the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the city and archaeological site is a bucket list destination for many people, Princess Margaret's grandson included. Chatto has traveled both for his studies and for leisure. While traveling to India for yoga training in 2019, he enjoyed scenic views hiking through the stunning Himalayan Mountains in the state of Himachal Pradesh.
Samuel Chatto was at London Fashion Week in 2025
Princess Margaret's grandson joined celebrities and socialites at another iconic London event: London Fashion Week. In February 2025, Samuel Chatto attended London Fashion Week in support of his girlfriend, artist Eleanor Ekserdjian. The young royal's girlfriend was part of the Banshee of Savile Row runway show. Ekserdjian collaborated with the brand's founder, Irish designer Ruby Slevin, prior to the event.
She had painted on different linens given to her by the famous designer and incorporated the practice into the fashion event. As part of the show, the artist did a live painting demonstration where she transformed a glamorous white coat into a true work of art worn by a supermodel on the runway.
Many Fashion Week runway shows are exclusive, invite-only events, so Chatto got to join an elite group in the audience. Chatto was in a crowd of fashion designers, celebrities, influencers, and models at the biannual fashion event. Other celebrities spotted during London Fashion Week at various events in 2025 were supermodel Naomi Campbell, Florence Pugh, and Prue Leith.