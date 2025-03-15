The Lavish Life Of Princess Margaret's Grandson Samuel Chatto

While more famous royals like the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, and the King of England himself tend to dominate the news, there are plenty of other members of the royal family who may not hold such high titles but lead lavish lives nonetheless. Born to Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband, actor Daniel Chatto, on July 28, 1996, Samuel David Benedict Chatto is one of the members of the royal family who tends to fly below the radar. Samuel is Lady Sarah and Daniel's oldest son and one of Princess Margaret of England's four grandchildren.

As Princess Margaret once said, "My children are not royal; they just happen to have the Queen for their aunt (via Town and Country)." Such is the case for the princess's grandchildren as well. Samuel and his siblings may not formally be royals who hold positions in the monarchy, but their lives are far from the norm. Samuel lives an unconventional but undeniably privileged life, from his educational studies to the royal events at famous locations he gets invited to attend.

The Queen of England's grandnephew was considered by many to be one of the most eligible single royals in the world in 2022. While he prefers a more low-key life as a yoga instructor and artist out of the public spotlight, Samuel still lives a life fit for a royal. Read on to find out just who Princess Margaret's grandson is and all the details of his lavish lifestyle.

