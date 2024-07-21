Who Is Princess Margaret's Grandson Samuel Chatto?

We'll just come right out and say it: Samuel Chatto is a hottie — and we're not the only ones who think so. Even the British press has sung his praises on a few occasions. If you're currently ogling the man and wondering how on earth you didn't know of his existence before today, the answer is pretty simple: He's not a working member of the royal family and mostly keeps to himself. As for how he fits into the family tree? Samuel is one of Princess Margaret's grandchildren. (Margaret, of course, was Queen Elizabeth II's younger sister.) His mother is Lady Sarah Chatto, Margaret's daughter, and his father is Daniel Chatto.

Advertisement

Samuel Chatto was born on July 28, 1996, and he spent most of his childhood in Kensington. After completing his education at Eton College, Samuel enrolled at the University of Edinburgh, where he studied History of Art. Samuel has a younger brother, Arthur Chatto, who also enrolled for a degree in History of Art at the same university. Samuel is 29th in line to the throne, which means he pretty much gets to live a normal life and won't be called in to perform royal duties anytime soon, despite King Charles III's cancer diagnosis.

If you're eager to know more about this royal, you're in the right place. Read on for everything there is to know about the elusive Samuel Chatto.