Kristi Noem Has Serious Case Of Bedhead After Ditching Her Extensions For Frizzy Updo
It must have been casual Thursday for Kristi Noem because the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary didn't look entirely like herself during an important meeting. While visiting La Fortaleza in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to discuss security issues on March 6, Noem appeared a little less put together than she normally does for these kinds of events.
Noem must have misplaced her comb — or forgot to pack it for her trip — because the state of her hair looks like she just rolled out of bed. Having bedhead while at an important meeting isn't the most sophisticated aura a vital member of President Donald Trump's team would want to give off. Noem's look seems way too casual like she's really on vacation instead of representing the American people. Guess this moment can be added to The List's roundup of Noem's painfully awkward situations that were seen by millions.
Another reason Noem looks so unlike herself is because she doesn't have her hair extensions in this time. Like many of the women in Trump's circle, Noem tends to go with (fake) longer locks. Of course, she didn't have long hair before she got plastic surgery and teamed up with Trump, and she looked unrecognizable.
Many of Kristi Noem's past looks also didn't make the mark
While Kristi Noem isn't a stranger to constantly being in the public eye — she was the first female governor of South Dakota, holding office from 2019 to 2025 before getting a new job at the White House working for President Donald Trump — she seems to forget that millions of eyes are watching every move she makes. This includes her wardrobe and makeup faux pas. Like the time she butchered Barbiecore in a puffy pink dress during a date night with her gorgeous husband, Byron Noem, at the White House. Or, when she tried cowboy cosplay during a "Meet the Press" segment. Both fashion choices were vilified by online trolls.
Even Megyn Kelly once brutally criticized Noem's look, saying on a May 2024 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" that Noem is "like Lady Godiva with the extensions down here." Wonder what Kelly would think if she saw this recent photo of Noem with shorter hair in a super frizzy updo. Probably nothing good.