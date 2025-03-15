Inside The Rumored Bitter Feud Between Elon Musk And Marco Rubio

Elon Musk's billionaire status and polarizing image have earned him his fair share of enemies. Though his embarrassing attempts to look cool show he blindly believes he's a popular and personable figure, ugly qualities like his inability to pay attention to his young son and rumored presidential takeover, among other controversial acts, have hurt the public's perception of the Tesla CEO. Even if he's still using his and President Donald Trump's relationship to his advantage, it looks like some figures who theoretically should be in his camp also share unfavorable opinions of him.

Through President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, Musk has worked to weed out unnecessary or ineffectual employees in the federal government. However, in his eyes, Secretary of State Marco Rubio hasn't done his part to make his government corner as efficient as possible. Musk reportedly went for Rubio's throat during a March 2025 cabinet meeting, per The New York Times, and scolded him for neglecting to trim down his staff. Rubio apparently fired back at Musk for lying. President Trump eventually came to Rubio's defense, and promptly shut their quarrel down.