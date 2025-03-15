JD Vance's Facial Hair Has More Meaning Than You Realize

JD Vance has made history; it's been over 100 years since a VP has had a beard. Vance looks totally different without his facial hair, and the beard seems tied to his political career. Vance looked a lot different when he was in the Marine Corps in the early 2000s because he had the required military clean-shaven look. In 2016 when Vance wasn't a fan of Trump, he had a number of TV appearances as he promoted his book "Hillbilly Elegy" where he referred disparagingly to his future boss. No beard. But by 2021, when Vance was campaigning for a seat in the U.S. Senate representing Ohio, he had a beard. Why the switch? The List spoke exclusively with Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a New York City neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, about the psychology behind someone growing facial hair.

"People often perceive those who grow facial hair as more mature or manly, especially if the person has a full beard," Dr. Hafeez said. "It can also make someone look more serious or older looking, depending on how they carry it."

We're guessing that could be a big reason for Vance, whether it was a conscious or unconscious decision. He naturally has more of a baby face with prominently round cheeks and a less defined chin. We could also see that as a potential insecurity for Vance; hiding an insecurity and boosting self esteem are other reasons one might grow a beard, Dr. Hafeez noted.