JD Vance's Facial Hair Has More Meaning Than You Realize
JD Vance has made history; it's been over 100 years since a VP has had a beard. Vance looks totally different without his facial hair, and the beard seems tied to his political career. Vance looked a lot different when he was in the Marine Corps in the early 2000s because he had the required military clean-shaven look. In 2016 when Vance wasn't a fan of Trump, he had a number of TV appearances as he promoted his book "Hillbilly Elegy" where he referred disparagingly to his future boss. No beard. But by 2021, when Vance was campaigning for a seat in the U.S. Senate representing Ohio, he had a beard. Why the switch? The List spoke exclusively with Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a New York City neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, about the psychology behind someone growing facial hair.
"People often perceive those who grow facial hair as more mature or manly, especially if the person has a full beard," Dr. Hafeez said. "It can also make someone look more serious or older looking, depending on how they carry it."
We're guessing that could be a big reason for Vance, whether it was a conscious or unconscious decision. He naturally has more of a baby face with prominently round cheeks and a less defined chin. We could also see that as a potential insecurity for Vance; hiding an insecurity and boosting self esteem are other reasons one might grow a beard, Dr. Hafeez noted.
JD Vance could be following facial hair trends or trying to seem more powerful
Dr. Sanam Hafeez also explained that, "some might think facial hair makes a person look rugged or even intimidating, while others see it as stylish and trendy." We're not sure that JD Vance is necessarily that concerned with being trendy, but we can definitely see him wanting to seem more rugged and intimidating. Vance has used his platform as the VP to publicly come after Trump's perceived enemies, like during the intense Oval Office meeting between Trump, Vance, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, or during his speech in Munich where he criticized some European leaders.
For Dr. Hafeez, making the change from no beard to a beard, "might also reflect a desire to fit in with a certain social group or trend, especially if facial hair is popular at the time." Vance could be following the conservative trend towards beards. Vance is good friends with Donald Trump Jr., who has also taken to wearing a beard, as has Eric Trump. Ted Cruz, a Republican senator from Texas, has sported a beard in the last several years too.
Donald Trump himself isn't going to be joining that trend anytime soon. He's not a fan of facial hair, which some thought might put him off Vance as a VP candidate. But Trump didn't seem to mind it; he said Vance looked "like a young Abraham Lincoln," per Fox News.