What Eddie Kaye Thomas Has Been Up To Since American Pie
In the world of raunchy teen comedies, "American Pie" quickly became a film the general public associated with the genre. With its release in 1999, the film ushered in a new era of films to come in the early 2000s. Among its star-studded cast — which included Jason Biggs and "Buffy" actor Alyson Hannigan — was Eddie Kaye Thomas, who portrayed Paul Finch, one of four teenagers who set out to lose their virginity on prom night.
Thomas' fictional counterpart quickly became a fan favorite for his monotone comedic timing, untimely battles with diarrhea, and hilarious storyline with Stifler's mom. As the franchise grew, each of the "American Pie" cast members reaped the benefits of the film's success. This meant that the film was not only responsible for jump-starting the careers of Shannon Elizabeth and Jennifer Coolidge but Thomas' as well. According to his interview with Daman in 2016, this had shocked him. "I never thought my fame and fortune would come from having diarrhea in front of a worldwide audience," he said. Despite his apparent disdain for public attention, the 44-year-old remained relatively busy throughout the years. But what has he been busy with, exactly? From starting a family to working with comedic legends, here is everything Eddie Kaye Thomas has been up to since the 1999 release of "American Pie."
Eddie Kaye Thomas played the lead role in a music video
Starring in "American Pie" drew attention to Eddie Kaye Thomas for other teenage-themed projects. Within the same year of its release, Thomas had lined up another coming-of-age story. His inclusion, however, wouldn't be in a film but rather a music video for the alternative rock band 311.
311 was founded in the late '80s and broke through in the early '90s alongside bands like Alice in Chains. The success of their early album "Grassroots" as well as their self-titled album made them a solidified name by the late '90s. In 1999, they released their song "Flowing" — a single off of their album "Soundsystem" — and its music video, which starred Thomas in its lead role. The song depicted the turmoil of a fleeting mind, and the music video expressed those same sentiments in a "Groundhog Day"-like format. After waking up on a train, Thomas' character seems to experience dreamlike events only to relive them all again by the end. In 2024, 311 took to Instagram to upload exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the music video. "Dec. 1999. 311 music video for 'Flowing' dropped," they wrote. "This music video was directed by [Marcos Siega] and recorded in various locations on Lankershim Boulevard in [North Hollywood, California]. Eddie Kaye Thomas (fresh off 'American Pie') was cast for this one."
Eddie Kaye Thomas prematurely lived with an American Pie co-star
Aside from the unlikely romance between the character of Jim Levenstein and that of the sexually active band geek, Michelle Flaherty, another major storyline fans were drawn to was Finch's brewing relationship with Steve Stifler's mom — the mother of the film's main antagonist who was a frequent instigator of embarrassing moments for the main character. This storyline not only succeeded due to the shocking secret Finch had looming over the head of his nemesis but also because of Eddie Kaye Thomas and Jennifer Coolidge's chemistry.
Far before becoming one of Hollywood's more iconic actors, Coolidge was best known for her role in "American Pie." As the film garnered success throughout the early 2000s, Thomas and Coolidge appeared to develop a tight-knit bond with each other. So much so that in 2023, Coolidge told GQ that after the release of "American Pie," she and Thomas actually lived together for some time in Los Angeles. Given their fictional counterparts, one would assume that Thomas would start up a romantic relationship with his co-star. Coolidge, however, suggested that wasn't the case. For Thomas, it seemed that he was comfortable keeping his relationship with his ex-co-star completely platonic. "I wasn't the love of his life," Coolidge quipped. "He had girlfriends. My bedroom was across the hallway from his."
Eddie Kaye Thomas starred in yet another legendary comedic franchise
Among the slew of raunchy comedies that came out in the 2000s, "Harold & Kumar" was a notable trailblazer. With its target demographic of stoners and outcasts alike, 2004's "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" — similar to "American Pie" — became a notable hit, spawning multiple spin-offs. What's even more notable is that Eddie Kaye Thomas got to be part of the franchise following his performance in "American Pie."
The first film introduced Thomas in the role of Andy Rosenberg, a stoner neighbor who's more interested in watching Katie Holmes in "The Gift" than venturing with Harold and Kumar to White Castle. Interestingly enough, Thomas was one of few in the cast who didn't have to audition. During a 10th anniversary "Harold & Kumar" Q&A in 2014, Thomas jokingly recalled the moment the role was offered to him and how simple the process was. "They said that they want you to play Rosenberg and he's Jewish, and he smokes pot, can you do that? I said, 'Yeah! I can do that!'" he quipped. "Yeah, I mean, that was really it. I think I might've been doing what I'm doing in the movie when I got the call." Thomas later reprised his role as Rosenberg in both "Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay" in 2008 and "A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas" in 2011.
Eddie Kaye Thomas played a part in American Dad thanks to a horrible impression
In the years following "American Pie," Eddie Kaye Thomas found small roles in various projects including comedies like "Dirty Love" and "Neo Ned." He'd even find a stable sitcom gig with his former "Harold & Kumar" castmate — and best friend — John Cho in the short-lived series "Off Centre." In 2005, he only added to his already impressive acting career when he became the voice of Barry Robinson on "American Dad."
As one of Steve Smith's teenage friends, Barry was a recurring character, appearing in over 100 episodes throughout the show's years on air. Surprisingly enough, the way he got the role was partly an accident. In 2019, he touched on this during an appearance on Macaulay Culkin's "Bunny Ears Podcast." After reminiscing on his childhood friendship with the "Home Alone" actor and playing a friendly game of timed word association, Thomas ended the podcast by briefly discussing the projects he was working on, including "American Dad." In doing so, he shared that during his audition, his failed attempt at imitating Seth Green — who voiced Chris Griffin in "Family Guy" — ultimately influenced how he voiced Barry throughout "American Dad." "The way I got that job was I was trying to do what Seth does on 'Family Guy' for my audition. ... And that was my horrible attempt at that," he said.
He appeared alongside a well-known comedian in a 2006 sitcom
Eddie Kaye Thomas was no stranger to sitcoms. Though his stint on "Off Centre" only lasted one season, he was lucky enough to snag the role of Jeff Woodcock on "'Til Death." Throughout the show's two seasons, it proved to be a comedic spectacle. Outside of the main cast, notable appearances included "Black-ish" actor Anthony Anderson and Kate Micucci from "Saturday Night Live." But these wouldn't be the only comedians he worked with because the main lead of the show was none other than Brad Garrett.
Coming off the success of "Everybody Loves Raymond," Garrett got his own show to further display his comedic talent. During his 2007 appearance on CW11 News (now known as PIX11), he spoke fondly of his time on the show. Although the 2007 writers strike led to some uncertainty in its filming schedule, Thomas had warm sentiments for the sitcom and its success. He also spoke about working next to a talented comedian like Garrett. "He's great, you know ... As I'm sure most people know, he does a lot of stand-up," he said. "So doing a show is kind of like getting a free ticket to see him do stand-up." When asked whether the set was entertaining thanks to his involvement, he confirmed that it was due to Garrett's natural comedic timing. "He doesn't need writers to keep going," he gushed.
His experience on How to Make It in America changed his perspective
With another sitcom under his belt, Eddie Kaye Thomas continued to snowball into other television roles throughout the late 2000s. In 2010, he booked the role of Kappo in the HBO original series "How to Make It in America." The show followed a group of friends navigating their careers and relationships in New York City. In it, Thomas played a well-off nepo baby who was often ignorant — yet helpful — to the financial issues that plagued his friends.
In 2024, his former castmates Bryan Greenberg and Victor Rasuk — who played Ben and Cam, respectively — invited Thomas onto their podcast "We (Almost) Made It" to speak about his experience on the short-lived series. Given his initial desire to portray himself as the "cool leading man" of the series, Thomas suggested that the show helped him develop a healthier relationship with himself. Through meeting with his co-stars and getting a permanent position on the show, Thomas recalled feeling undeserving of the opportunity. When the show was renewed for a second season, however, Thomas experienced a severe breakup, which led to him having a mental breakthrough. "I think I kind of had to hit an emotional bottom. ... Where I was just like, 'I need to find happiness,'" he said. "And then we get picked up for a second season, and me and Bryan decide to live in the same building, and I was like, 'I'm single, and I get to do this?! Like, what are you complaining about?'"
Eddie Kaye Thomas 'really lucked out' when he starred in Scorpion
With a new perspective on his career, Eddie Kaye Thomas departed from the genre he was generally known for — teen comedies. Though his characters continued to be given to comedic quips, he'd find new footing on "Scorpion," a 2014 procedural drama about a team of experts defending national security from technological threats. On "Scorpion," Thomas played Tony Quinn-Curtis, a capable behaviorist who often relies on his sense of humor to cover for his deep-rooted insecurities.
The show's popularity was felt, not only thanks to its star-studded cast but for its unique writing. Throughout its four-season run, Thomas publicly admired the attention to detail when it came to incorporating comedy into a highly stressful crime drama. During his appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," he took the time to dim down his passion for sports and gush about his "Scorpion" co-stars. After expressing how difficult it was to be comfortable in Robert Patrick's presence and not fall in love with Katharine McPhee, he stated just how privileged he was to be a part of a show this special. "It's been amazing. I really lucked out," he said. "I was psyched to get on a TV show, and then I wound up on a really fun one. ... And we're doing it, and people are watching it, and the people that watch it keep watching it, and I still have a job."
Eddie Kaye Thomas became a parent in 2018
From the start of his career, Eddie Kaye Thomas kept most of his personal life away from the general public. Instead, he seemingly prefers to speak about his life through tell-all interviews and podcast appearances with friends. While that may be more conducive to keeping the attention strictly on his acting career, it can also leave his fans in the dark about his more personal milestones, like getting married and becoming a parent.
During his appearance on the "We (Almost) Made It" podcast, Thomas spoke briefly about his full-time gig on "Scorpion" running its course. Though his dedicated acting job of four years ended, Thomas suggested that he was ready for that chapter to end as his wife — whom he married during his time on "Scorpion" — was pregnant with his baby when he got the news. "I was in New York. I was going to see Kat McPhee in 'Waitress' on Broadway, and I was at Starbucks, and I got the text, and I remember my wife was putting sugar in her coffee at the little mixing thing and I was like, 'Well, that's the end of 'Scorpion,'" he recalled. "And I look over, and I was like, 'And that's what I'm going to do.'" Thomas seemed to take a step away from acting to focus on his fatherly duties. Given his dedication to leading a private life, however, not much is known about his child.
Eddie Kaye Thomas got to reunite with his American Pie cast both on- and off-screen
After the release of "American Pie" in 1999, Eddie Kaye Thomas reprised his role as Paul Finch in both "American Pie 2" and "American Wedding" in 2001 and 2003, respectively. In 2012, the franchise made its return to the big screen with "American Reunion." In a 2011 interview with Complex, Thomas confirmed that he and his castmates quickly picked up where they left off, stating, "It really didn't take long before we were all hitting each other in the balls and making fart jokes and just reverting to the way we were acting when we were 17 years old."
The "American Pie" cast felt this sibling-like energy in 1999 when they reunited for its 20th anniversary. During a collective interview with Entertainment Tonight, Thomas expressed gratitude for being part of such a great franchise. "We are all insanely blessed and lucky that we just happened to be the right age at the right time," he said. But 2012 wouldn't be the last time some of them were on-screen together. In 2020, Entertainment Weekly announced that both Thomas and Alyson Hannigan were going to make appearances on "Outmatched," a sitcom starring Jason Biggs.
He was genuinely proud of his gig on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
After Eddie Kaye Thomas departed from "Scorpion" in 2018, he didn't get regular work for a while. Though he remained busy with parenthood, working in theater, and maintaining his gig on "American Dad," Thomas only made guest appearances on live-action TV projects like "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "Prodigal Son." This was until 2023 when Thomas played Adam on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." And although this was a short, eight-episode stint, Thomas did suggest that the experience was special to him.
During his 2023 appearance on "'90s to Now" With Gerry Strauss, Thomas briefly touched on the inconsistencies of his acting career and how they caused him to "live in terror." Despite this, Thomas spoke fondly of getting involved only in projects he genuinely cares about, including his recurring gig on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," which, according to him, was a unique experience. "Last year, I did the current season of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' that's coming up, that'll start airing in a few weeks, and that was kind of one of the first times in a while that I was working on something that I was so proud of, and it was such a beautiful thing," he gushed. "You know, every department was incredible, and I was like, 'I like being a part of things I believe in quite a bit!'"
Eddie Kaye Thomas performed in several off-Broadway theater productions
Before "American Pie," Eddie Kaye Thomas had a rich background in theater. Starting at just 7 years old, the New York native showed signs of taking his blooming career further. So much so that he even appeared alongside a young Natalie Portman in "The Diary of Anne Frank." When "American Pie" came out, he was off to the races with his acting career. Shockingly enough, however, Thomas continued to pick up theater roles in off-Broadway productions. Some of these included "Smelling a Rat," "Dog Sees God," and "Golden Age."
After spending some time away from theater, Thomas made his long-awaited return in 2023 for "The Wanderers," starring alongside "Dawson's Creek" actor Katie Holmes. In an interview with Roundabout Theater Company, Thomas explained the reasons for his return, stating, "It's fun. It's just a joyful way to spend the day. ... It brings out our inner child in a playful way, which is great." While noting the differences between theater and film, Thomas suggested that theater was not only somewhere to have fun but to hone your craft as well. "In the theater, you get an opportunity to fail and try again. In TV and film, when something doesn't go as well as it could have, you kind of got to hope that the editor figures it out or the director works around it," he stated. "But theater is a place for actors to really get to flex their muscles."