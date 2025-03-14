What Eddie Kaye Thomas Has Been Up To Since American Pie

In the world of raunchy teen comedies, "American Pie" quickly became a film the general public associated with the genre. With its release in 1999, the film ushered in a new era of films to come in the early 2000s. Among its star-studded cast — which included Jason Biggs and "Buffy" actor Alyson Hannigan — was Eddie Kaye Thomas, who portrayed Paul Finch, one of four teenagers who set out to lose their virginity on prom night.

Thomas' fictional counterpart quickly became a fan favorite for his monotone comedic timing, untimely battles with diarrhea, and hilarious storyline with Stifler's mom. As the franchise grew, each of the "American Pie" cast members reaped the benefits of the film's success. This meant that the film was not only responsible for jump-starting the careers of Shannon Elizabeth and Jennifer Coolidge but Thomas' as well. According to his interview with Daman in 2016, this had shocked him. "I never thought my fame and fortune would come from having diarrhea in front of a worldwide audience," he said. Despite his apparent disdain for public attention, the 44-year-old remained relatively busy throughout the years. But what has he been busy with, exactly? From starting a family to working with comedic legends, here is everything Eddie Kaye Thomas has been up to since the 1999 release of "American Pie."

