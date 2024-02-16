The Stunning Transformation Of Alyson Hannigan

Pop culture owes Alyson Hannigan a lot of thanks. Since the 1990s, the perennially vivacious star has been delivering performances that have provided quotable comedy gold for the ages. We mean, come on ... everyone knows what happened that one time at band camp. The funnywoman belongs to that A-class category of actors who have an inherent humor about them that is impossible to look past, no matter how hard one tries. Hannigan admitted it herself when she was told on "Dancing With the Stars" to switch her goofiness out for sexiness. "That doesn't resonate with me," she told TheWrap. That's Hannigan for you — always ready with a quip guaranteed to draw a chuckle, if not laughter.

The mainstream popularity she achieved with hits like "American Pie" and "How I Met Your Mother" had been a long time coming for Hannigan, who was turning her charm on for the camera even before she learned how to speak. It took long years of trying her luck in ad circuits and forgettable films before she finally hit the jackpot on television and eventually the big screen. And just when we thought she couldn't get more awesome, she showed the world that she was more than just an actor by making it to the finale on the latest season of "Dancing With the Stars." Alyson Hannigan's career transformation has been nothing short of epic. Take a look!