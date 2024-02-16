The Stunning Transformation Of Alyson Hannigan
Pop culture owes Alyson Hannigan a lot of thanks. Since the 1990s, the perennially vivacious star has been delivering performances that have provided quotable comedy gold for the ages. We mean, come on ... everyone knows what happened that one time at band camp. The funnywoman belongs to that A-class category of actors who have an inherent humor about them that is impossible to look past, no matter how hard one tries. Hannigan admitted it herself when she was told on "Dancing With the Stars" to switch her goofiness out for sexiness. "That doesn't resonate with me," she told TheWrap. That's Hannigan for you — always ready with a quip guaranteed to draw a chuckle, if not laughter.
The mainstream popularity she achieved with hits like "American Pie" and "How I Met Your Mother" had been a long time coming for Hannigan, who was turning her charm on for the camera even before she learned how to speak. It took long years of trying her luck in ad circuits and forgettable films before she finally hit the jackpot on television and eventually the big screen. And just when we thought she couldn't get more awesome, she showed the world that she was more than just an actor by making it to the finale on the latest season of "Dancing With the Stars." Alyson Hannigan's career transformation has been nothing short of epic. Take a look!
It wasn't always easy for Alyson Hannigan to be a child actor in commercials
Getting a premature start in the entertainment industry is often a gamble for child actors, who could take a liking to the industry just as easily as they could be put off by the entire concept of it. Luckily for the world, Alyson Hannigan fell into the first category. She started out on screen as early as one can, posing as a baby model for her photographer mom (via The Sun). This involuntary practice soon transformed into an interest in acting and by the age of 4, Hannigan had joined the world of commercials in Atlanta.
Her first ad shoot for a cookie brand was the ultimate childhood fantasy come to life: "I got to eat a chocolate chip cookie over and over and over and I was like, THIS IS THE BEST JOB EVER," she told Paste Magazine. Her agreeable screen presence advertised everything, from food to clothes and even amusement parks. But this side hustle wasn't always sunshine and rainbows.
One of her most memorable commercials was for Mylanta — not the most appealing product for a child. On "The Drew Barrymore Show," Hannigan recalled getting teased for promoting the indigestion medication to the point that it traumatized her. It's a good thing then that acting for her was more a hobby than a profession till she made the move to California to pursue it more seriously.
Alyson Hannigan discovered her knack for comedy early on in life
The earliest signs of Alyson Hannigan's command of comedy became visible during her childhood, when she made a stunning discovery she could use to her advantage. "I learned quickly as a child that if I could make my mom laugh instead of yell at me, it was much better. That probably was the defining moment of my life," she told The New Zealand Herald. It was especially useful, Hannigan continued, because she had no siblings to pass the buck to when she got into trouble. This kind of sagacious judgment came in handy well into Hannigan's adulthood when she became an actor with professional choices to make.
Her comedic impulses showed her the way, leading her to select projects she would potentially enjoy watching as an audience member herself — not just for the laughs, though. Hannigan was drawn to acting jobs that combined comedy with character; it was one of the reasons she signed up for "How I Met Your Mother," telling The New Zealand Herald that the CBS sitcom had heart. Another important consideration at the center of Hannigan's comedy career is that she's never been preoccupied with the punchline. Though her effortless comedic timing may suggest otherwise, her method to being funny on-screen is rather uncomplicated: "I just try to be in the moment and never comment on the fact that it's funny," she told Entertainment Weekly.
She did films but her first big break came through television
Alyson Hannigan was already several films and many commercials into her career when "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" happened. Despite her long-standing presence in the entertainment industry, she didn't have the most extraordinary screen career to speak of. But when the supernatural drama premiered on The WB in 1997, her fate turned. She was part of the series' main cast, headlining a group of evil-fighting high school teen characters as Willow Rosenberg. Originally presented as a brainy wallflower, Willow's eventual transition into a witch lent her character a complex arc and kept her wildly popular among audiences of the long-running series.
"Buffy" inspired sensational levels of fan mania at its peak, even once giving tough competition to Olympic viewership, as ABC News reported. For its groundbreaking focus on women and permissive exploration of lesbian characters on-screen, the show was considered a television landmark — and Hannigan played no small part in its success. Her portrayal of a queer character was a keynote theme among fans and still remains one of the most-discussed details from the show. "I was so grateful to have been a part of such a wonderful relationship," she told HuffPost Live. "The people that it's touched that I've met ... it's such a gift to have been able to do that."
The American Pie franchise turned her into a star
1999 marked a significant moment — not just in Alyson Hannigan's career but for cinema as a whole. It was the year "American Pie" was released. Nothing short of a cultural reset that primed millennial audiences for an ensuing outbreak of raunchy teen sex comedies, the multi-star film gave Hannigan an everlasting legacy as band geek Michelle Flaherty. Her character's preoccupation with "this one time at band camp" — particularly that ultimate, sexually charged bombshell about a flute — was more than enough to land Hannigan in the coming-of-age hall of fame.
In fact, fans still quote the iconic line back to Hannigan in public, much to the horror of the mom of two. "I have two daughters now and when they're with me and somebody starts saying the line I'm like can we just stop there? I get really panicked," she shared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Hannigan reprised her role as Michelle across the high-grossing, four-part franchise and — though her feelings about "American Pie" seemed to have turned ambivalent in later years — it proved to be a phenomenal learning curve. Working alongside industry stalwarts like Eugene Levy and Fred Willard was a highlight for Hannigan, who told Entertainment Weekly: "I threatened to kidnap them and put them in my basement and make them teach me everything they know."
From rumors to feuds, Alyson Hannigan faced her fair share of public scrutiny
Though she has been a part of the entertainment world for the major part of her life, Alyson Hannigan has managed to evade the frenzied tabloid coverage that many celebrities of her generation have endured. In fact, Michelle Flaherty probably did more to scandalize audiences with that one shockingly candid line in "American Pie" than her alter ego Hannigan ever did. This is not to say that she has a squeaky clean record!
Hannigan and Sarah Michelle Gellar were reported to be sparring on the sets of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," the hit '90s show that launched both their careers. While the two lead actors played best friends on-screen, they were alleged to be in a feud that millennial fans will recall as having gone down in television history as one of its most infamous. Gellar addressed the speculation years later during an interview with writer Evan Ross Katz, who authored a book on the supernatural series: "Nobody gets along all the time. And Alyson and I had moments. There's no question. But you're young."
Hannigan was also once the target of pregnancy rumors back in 2011 when a candid photo of her began circulating on the internet. The funnywoman used the most powerful tool in her arsenal and tackled the gossip with good humor on social media, attributing her supposed baby bump to too much food and lack of cardio.
She found her footing in sitcoms with How I Met Your Mother
"How I Met Your Mother" enjoys a television status that few other sitcoms have been able to touch. Through its nine-season run between 2005 and 2013, the CBS series established itself as an audience favorite and routinely pulled viewership by the millions. That's the magnitude of the fame Alyson Hannigan was enjoying during the aughts and beyond as the beloved Lily Aldrin. One-fifth of a New York friend circle — which centered around Josh Radnor's character of Ted Mosby — Lily amassed her own fan following for all the quirks and qualities she exhibited. According to News.com.au, she was based on a real person.
Executive producer Craig Thomas used his wife Rebecca as a prototype for the character of Lily. Incidentally, it was also Rebecca who led her husband to Hannigan by urging him to watch her '90s star-making vehicle "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." He confirmed, "Arguably, that is why we cast Alyson." As for Hannigan, she didn't just hop aboard "HIMYM" because she loved the script and the idea of a live audience production. In Lily's story, she found bits that mirrored her own life, including a loving marriage and — as she would eventually discover — an overlapping pregnancy. Barring her criticism for the show's finale, Hannigan's appreciation for her time on "HIMYM" has been unceasing.
Alyson Hannigan delayed her marriage on her's mother's advice
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was more than just an early television milestone for Alyson Hannigan. The long-running supernatural drama also served as a meeting place for her and the love of her life. As the beloved Willow Rosenberg, Hannigan shot to mainstream prominence at 23 as her small screen career took off in parallel with the The WB show's ratings. By the time the popular series moved into its third season, she caught another lucky break that was more personal than professional. Alexis Denisof was brought in to play the character of Wesley Wyndam-Pryce and, as Hannigan told The Sun, "[I]t was flirtation at first sight."
Though Hannigan was interested, the duo didn't immediately begin dating owing to reservations about a workplace romance. But when has that ever stopped true love from materializing? It took a couple of years, but when Hannigan and Denisof got into it, they stayed in it for the long run. The run-up to their 2003 wedding involved a lot of deliberation, what with Hannigan's mother warning her against taking hasty decisions when it came to marriage. "I took my mom's advice and thought really hard about the whole thing — and didn't marry until I was nearly 30," she said. Any concerns Hannigan may have had about attracting excessive public scrutiny by entering into a celebrity marriage were also overtaken by the couple's tendency to maintain a private family life.
She was pregnant more than once while filming HIMYM
It's not easy hiding a pregnancy, especially you're on a television show fanatically watched by millions. But creativity is a mainstay of the entertainment industry, and the makers of "How I Met Your Mother" made judicious use of it. In 2008, Alyson Hannigan's portrayal of Lily Aldrin was growing in popularity when the actor told the crew that she was pregnant with her first child. While the news of her pregnancy was hardly a secret, it had to be skillfully worked into the fourth season of "HIMYM," which, at the time, featured a non-pregnant Lily — and boy, did the makers have fun with it!
"[W]hy be subtle about it — let's make an extra joke out of it," the show's co-creator Craig Thomas told the Chicago Tribune. They relied on set props to cover her belly but occasionally played it up with cheeky references to round objects like basketballs and globes. The second time around, Hannigan's reel and real lives aligned a little more perfectly; Lily was pregnant at the same time that she was in 2011. Ironically, it didn't make things any easier for Hannigan. "It proved to be more difficult to get the right level of pregnancy and to wear a pregnancy pad that was hot and tight while my belly was growing," she recalled to Women's Health. "I was fearful that my daughter would be claustrophobic when she came out."
Motherhood constitutes a huge part of her life
Alyson Hannigan has nearly 60 acting credits to her name but her full-time job as a mother is her biggest, most rewarding role to date. Not long after the birth of her first daughter, Satyana Marie Denisof, Hannigan gushed about the transformative experience that motherhood was for her. "It filled a void I never knew was there — it's the most amazing experience of my life. I just feel so blessed to get to be on this journey, to be a mommy," Us Weekly quoted her as saying. With the arrival of baby No. 2, Keeva Jane Denisof, Hannigan's life and household became busier. But with rock solid support from her husband Alexis Denisof, Hannigan dove headfirst into her changed circumstances, which involved everything from sneaky nap times to dinner interruptions.
In spite of being a famously private actor, Hannigan shows little restraint when it comes to sharing sweet snaps of her daughters on her social media feed, which is nothing short of a digital family album. Her girls, on the other hand, are encouraged to keep in touch with the real world outside technology. "She doesn't watch any TV. We're sticking to that as long as we can," Hannigan told Good Housekeeping on the subject of raising Satyana. The Hannigan household is instead kept lively with family activities like baking and crafting. The mom of two joked, "If I'm in my pajamas by 8 p.m., it's a great night."
Alyson Hannigan and Alexis Denisof marked their 10-year anniversary with a vow renewal
In the two decades plus that Alyson Hannigan and her husband and (often) castmate Alexis Denisof have been together, the couple has marked some major milestones. From crossing paths in the '90s and finding simultaneous career success on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" to starting a family of their own, the celebrity duo's love story is not unlike some of their Hollywood rom-coms. So their successful completion of 10 years of marriage deserved a commemoration as dreamy as their relationship had been — and Denisof didn't disappoint!
The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor planned an extravagant getaway for his wife, flying her to Napa Valley and re-creating the day he popped the question to her all those years ago. "I didn't know where we were going ... he had me close my eyes, and he got down on a knee and proposed with a new ring," she told Women's Health. This fairy-tale proposal was followed by a vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii, where the couple's daughters were some of the most enthusiastic participants.
Twenty-one years in and still going strong with the man of her dreams, Hannigan can't overstress the importance of scheduling date nights to keep the spark alive. The recipe is simple, as she told Good Housekeeping: "It's usually a nice restaurant and maybe some ice cream. Occasionally, it's Target."
Adult comedy aside, a lot of her work caters to young audiences
To older millennials, Alyson Hannigan's foremost recognition will be that of a funnywoman in classic R-rated comedies. The vibrant actor, however, is doing much to stay relevant across generations by selecting projects that cater to younger audiences. Children's shows constitute a fair share of Hannigan's filmography after "How I Met Your Mother," with titles like "Fancy Nancy" and "Sofia the First" standing out in her glowing portfolio. Hannigan played voice acting roles in both animated shows and won her immense favor with her daughters. "I think they love me a little more because I'm doing this. I don't know if that's a good thing, but I'll take it," she told Paste Magazine.
Things went up a notch when Hannigan's daughters accompanied her to the sets of "Flora & Ulysses," a 2021 fantasy film adapted from a children's novel about a girl and her squirrel. Appearing on "Good Morning America," Hannigan spoke about the Disney production blowing her children's minds, even leading one to think that their mom worked with a real rodent. "To hear the laughter — like belly laughs — coming out of my kids, it was just like this gift for myself," she gushed. "They weren't just enjoying it because I was in it, but they genuinely loved it." Hannigan's daughters also cheered their mom on at the premiere of a made for TV film based on the beloved children's character Kim Possible.
Alyson Hannigan was indirectly part of the widely acclaimed show This Is Us
No, one won't find "This Is Us" among Alyson Hannigan's screen credits. And yet, the actor's significance to the show cannot be overstated. Parts of the Emmy-nominated drama were shot on the Los Angeles property formerly owned by Hannigan and her husband. Sherman Residence, as the Encino estate is called, had been a filming favorite for years before Hannigan bought it in 2016. Its use in various productions, including the 2005 comedy "Fun with Dick and Jane," even led Hannigan to joke on SiriusXM's "Radio Andy" that the house's resume was longer than hers. Despite its iconic status, renting out the estate to production crews wasn't in the cards for Hannigan when she moved in with her family.
Incidentally, a director on the NBC show lived in the neighborhood, and Hannigan decided to make an exception. "This Is Us" fans will recognize the three-acre property as the house constructed in the memory of Jack Pearson upon his wife Rebecca's request. Not only was Hannigan more than willing to let the crew borrow her house, she was also delighted by the minute renovations they left behind. "They fixed things that I had damaged," she said on "Radio Andy," noting they generously covered up stray handprints and tape marks around the house. Hannigan sold the house in 2022, setting a local real estate record at $16 million, nearly double the price she initially paid, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The dancer in her found an outlet on Dancing With the Stars
Alyson Hannigan added another feather to her artistic cap in 2023 when she took the stage by storm on "Dancing With the Stars." Participating in the 32nd season of the competition as a celebrity contestant alongside professional Sasha Farber, Hannigan danced her way through to the show's finale — a feat she may not have entirely anticipated. "I'm never going to be the best dancer," she told TheWrap. "I can't be in it for the scores." This acknowledgment was consistent with her fluctuating position on the leaderboard throughout the season. Good thing then, that for Hannigan, the show served as a cathartic outlet for reasons other than dancing.
For one, it was an experience in conquering her fears. "I didn't want to keep not trying things because I was afraid to fail," she told UPI, adding that "DWTS" had been an opportunity for her to set a positive example for her daughters. "It's so good for the girls to see, yes, I struggle." From dressing up as a candle for one performance to dedicating another to her husband, Hannigan used the stage to explore the full scope of her emotional range, all the way from humor to romance. One of her biggest takeaways from the show, however, was a 20-pound drop in weight (both physical and mental, according to her Instagram) that she spoke extensively of as a confidence booster.