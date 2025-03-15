Kimberly Guilfoyle Has A Mini-Me Who Seemingly Takes All Her Fashion & Makeup Advice
On March 3, 2025, Kimberly Guilfoyle took to Instagram to promote herself (of course) and the Big Dog Ranch Rescue. In her corresponding post she posed in a short white dress in a carousel of photos showing off all the stylish attendees, but unfortunately there were no pics of cute dogs included. While boasting about celebrating, "A fabulous day supporting an incredible cause," the former Fox News host cozied up to one woman in particular, who just might be trying to become her very own mini-me. However, considering just how often Guilfoyle is caught wearing something outdated we would strongly advise against this.
In an Instagram Story, Tea Party Youth founder Lyda Loudon looked remarkably similar standing next to Donald Trump Jr.'s former fiancée. After doing a double take to make sure she wasn't some kind of lab-grown Guilfoyle clone, it seems the conservative upstart has been taking fashion notes from all the wrong people. Given how many times Guilfoyle has had embarrassing makeup fails, the youngster should run from her advice.
However, according to Loudon's Instagram, it does seem like she's already more than happy to rock heavy eyeliner and skintight outfits. But who, exactly, is this new, younger Guilfoyle model, and is she coming to claim the tacky MAGA queen's throne?
Lyda Loudon has already made quite the name for herself in Trumpworld
Lyda Loudon was catapulted onto the conservative scene with a little help from her mother. According to Entertainment Now, Dr. Gina Loudon is one of the key founders of the Tea Party movement. This led Lyda to create the youth faction, which the Tea Party Conference proudly notes is "the only youth-founded, youth-owned and youth-controlled movement exclusively dedicated to the Tea Party's future." But this was just the beginning for Lyda. Similar to how Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. were in an age gap relationship, she was too.
In 2014, at the tender age of 18, Lyda became romantically involved with the actor Steven Bauer, who is notably 39 years her senior. The unlikely couple was first spotted on the red carpet together at the premiere of Woody Allen's "Magic in the Moonlight." Bauer, who was once married to Melanie Griffith, Dakota Johnson's famous mother, has two children who happen to be older than Lyda.
Still, the ambitious young woman boasts an impressively roaring resume regardless. Alongside claiming to have founded the non-profit L3 Foundation, Lyda aims to be an entrepreneur who's always doing something, as well as dabbling in acting and journalism. With Guilfoyle now the official U.S. ambassador to Greece, perhaps Lyda can step up and fill the gap left by her perpetual presence.