Kimberly Guilfoyle Has A Mini-Me Who Seemingly Takes All Her Fashion & Makeup Advice

On March 3, 2025, Kimberly Guilfoyle took to Instagram to promote herself (of course) and the Big Dog Ranch Rescue. In her corresponding post she posed in a short white dress in a carousel of photos showing off all the stylish attendees, but unfortunately there were no pics of cute dogs included. While boasting about celebrating, "A fabulous day supporting an incredible cause," the former Fox News host cozied up to one woman in particular, who just might be trying to become her very own mini-me. However, considering just how often Guilfoyle is caught wearing something outdated we would strongly advise against this.

Advertisement

Instagram/@kimberlyguilfoyle

In an Instagram Story, Tea Party Youth founder Lyda Loudon looked remarkably similar standing next to Donald Trump Jr.'s former fiancée. After doing a double take to make sure she wasn't some kind of lab-grown Guilfoyle clone, it seems the conservative upstart has been taking fashion notes from all the wrong people. Given how many times Guilfoyle has had embarrassing makeup fails, the youngster should run from her advice.

However, according to Loudon's Instagram, it does seem like she's already more than happy to rock heavy eyeliner and skintight outfits. But who, exactly, is this new, younger Guilfoyle model, and is she coming to claim the tacky MAGA queen's throne?