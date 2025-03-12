Inside The Feud Between Donald Trump And Apprentice's Omarosa
President Donald Trump has so many feuds with people — including Taylor Swift and Justin Trudeau — it's easy to forget about Trump's tense relationship with Omarosa. Now that the first season of Trump's reality competition series, "The Apprentice," has dropped on Amazon Prime Video, the duo's long-running feud is back in the spotlight.
As a quick recap, Omarosa was on Team Protégé and "fired" by Trump during the ninth week of the show back in 2004. She'd later appear on the spin-off series, "The Celebrity Apprentice," in 2008, and return to the OG "Apprentice" in 2013 as a contestant for season 13, aka the "All-Star Celebrity Apprentice" season. She was someone who audiences had fun hating, and Omarosa leaned into that persona. "I loved being the villain," she once told Access Hollywood. "There was something so exciting because it was so different, believe it or not, from my real life" (via People).
But Omarosa's initially positive relationship with Trump took a nosedive when she started working for him during his first term in office.
Omarosa was allegedly fired from her job working in the White House
When Donald Trump served his first term as POTUS, Omarosa worked under him as the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. Not a bad gig to have, except she was allegedly fired in 2017. According to a source at NBC News, Omarosa was given the boot, and even made a scene about it, but the TV icon proclaimed she quit her position — and so did the White House. The Executive Mansion released a statement that said Omarosa left her job to explore other options, adding, "We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service" (via Politico). Trump tweeted after the news dropped, "Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success."
A day after Trump's post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Omarosa went on "Good Morning America" and shared her truth. "I resigned," she told Michael Strahan. "I wanted to make the one-year mark — that was one of the goals I set out to [do] — and then get back to my life." She denied being fired as well as throwing a fit about it.
Also during that interview, Omarosa shared how things were happening in the White House that she didn't approve of and that made her ill at ease, but she couldn't go into detail since she was still working there for a few more weeks. Omarosa didn't bad-mouth Trump, but that was soon to change.
Omarosa published a tell-all book about Trump
In August 2018, over a year after Omarosa left her job at the White House, she published her book, "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House." Omarosa spilled more tea in that book's 368 pages than Americans did during the Boston Tea Party. She shared what it was like working in the White House under Trump, and — spoiler — it wasn't good. The president had nothing nice to say about Omarosa, and the administration tried to discredit the politician-turned-author (via CNN).
Omarosa soon claimed her former friend was trying to buy her silence, and she released parts of her recorded conversation with Lara Trump, POTUS's daughter-in-law (via NPR). In an interview with MSNBC, Omarosa said, "I'm going to go toe-to-toe with him, everything he throws at me — believe me, my tapes are much better than theirs." She also said she'd release more tapes if need be. "I'll do what I have to do to protect myself."
Trump posted a series of horrendous tweets about Omarosa
There is definitely no love lost between President Donald Trump and Omarosa after that tell-all book dropped. He ran to X to vent his frustrations about the matter. In one tweet, he wrote, "Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart." That was the tamer of his tweets.
A day after he posted that, Trump then tweeted, "When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn't work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!" Needless to say, people in the comments weren't happy he called a Black woman a dog.
Omarosa also claimed to have heard Trump say a racial slur (via NPR), something the president vehemently denied. "I don't have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up," he posted on X.
Trump tried suing Omarosa over her book
True to form, President Donald Trump decided to try silencing Omarosa another way: by litigation. He filed an arbitration complaint, which The Washington Examiner first reported, that claimed Omarosa broke the nondisclosure agreement she signed back in 2016 (via CBS News). This filing happened in 2018, and Omarosa won in 2021.
New York arbitrator T. Andrew Brown deemed the NDA as "vague, indefinite, and therefore void and unenforceable." Brown also said there were serious issues with the wording of the nondisclosure agreement (via NBC News). In a statement that was posted on Omarosa's attorney's website, Omarosa felt like she could breathe a sigh of relief. "Clearly, I am very happy with this ruling," she said. "Donald has used this type of vexatious litigation to intimidate, harass and bully for years! Finally the bully has met his match!"
Deadline reported Trump's statement, which had nothing to do with losing the NDA case, but instead was used as a way to call Omarosa a failure — bringing up her multiple losses on "The Apprentice," as well as her short-lived run in the White House. A few months later, Omarosa would have some harsh words for Trump. In an interview with MSNBC, she claimed Trump was spreading COVID-19 in the White House, and that he wasn't bothered by it. "There's no question that Donald Trump was the superspreader around this time within the White House, particularly around his close circle," Omarosa said.
Omarosa endorsed Kamala Harris over Trump in the 2024 election
The former political aide spoke with Variety about the 2024 presidential election and how she sees Kamala Harris as the future for the country, not Donald Trump. "For me, on a very personal level, it is a significant milestone, and would be a tremendous, seismic movement for little girls and little Black boys," she told the outlet. Omarosa also hoped Harris' win would lead to more young people joining the political world and becoming leaders.
Moreover, Variety asked Omarosa about her thoughts on Trump questioning Harris' racial identity. She felt that his behavior was unacceptable, and actually hypocritical, since Trump's own father repeatedly tried hiding the fact that he came from German immigrants, instead concocting a story about being from Sweden (via CNN). While this was his father's doing, POTUS also didn't bend over backwards to try and correct the story. When The Boston Globe asked Trump about it, the president brushed the question off. "Well, it was never really something discussed," he admitted. "My father spent a lot of time there. But it was never really something really discussed very much."
When it came to possible retaliation from Trump, Omarosa said she wasn't worried; she'd already beaten him at his own game once before. "Donald Trump sued me when he was sitting in the Oval Office — I don't think it gets worse than that, right?" she told Variety. "And we came out on top."