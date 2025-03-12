Inside The Feud Between Donald Trump And Apprentice's Omarosa

President Donald Trump has so many feuds with people — including Taylor Swift and Justin Trudeau — it's easy to forget about Trump's tense relationship with Omarosa. Now that the first season of Trump's reality competition series, "The Apprentice," has dropped on Amazon Prime Video, the duo's long-running feud is back in the spotlight.

Advertisement

As a quick recap, Omarosa was on Team Protégé and "fired" by Trump during the ninth week of the show back in 2004. She'd later appear on the spin-off series, "The Celebrity Apprentice," in 2008, and return to the OG "Apprentice" in 2013 as a contestant for season 13, aka the "All-Star Celebrity Apprentice" season. She was someone who audiences had fun hating, and Omarosa leaned into that persona. "I loved being the villain," she once told Access Hollywood. "There was something so exciting because it was so different, believe it or not, from my real life" (via People).

But Omarosa's initially positive relationship with Trump took a nosedive when she started working for him during his first term in office.

Advertisement