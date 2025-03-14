Meghan Markle's New Podcast Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing

The Duchess of Sussex has been running into repeated roadblocks on her journey of self-branded discovery. Not only has Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand been full of red flags, but it's also had to rename itself a handful of times. Starting with "American Riviera Orchard" and eventually landing on "As Ever," the update barely came in time for the premiere of Markle's Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," (although that also got pushed back due to the fires in the Los Angeles). However, the brand name wasn't the only thing she's switched up in recent history — there's also the unfolding saga around Markle insisting her last name is now Sussex. This has both confused and riled up fans, and tempers have yet to calm in the wake of another major announcement from Markle — she's starting a podcast.

Advertisement

In an Instagram post announcing the new venture, Markle celebrates her partnership with Lemonada Media and reveals the name of the podcast: "Confessions of a Female Founder With Meghan." Per the caption to the post, Markle states she'll be "having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses." But it seems the rest of the internet is not ready to celebrate just yet.

Upon revealing the pod, many were still upset by the whiplash caused by Markle's confusing last name. "Just 'Meghan'? I thought we had to address her as Sussex," one commenter said in response to the "With Meghan" portion of the podcast's title. Another went on to write, "She's doing a parody of Meghan Sussex by Meghan Markle." With all the chaos swirling around her, the embattled Duchess of Sussex has done her best to set the record straight.

Advertisement