Elon Musk Resurrects Disaster 'Do And The Internet Can't Keep Quiet

Donald Trump and Elon Musk's bond is apparently still going strong, and it's honestly not that surprising. They both have more money than God and enjoy their luxuries. The SpaceX founder is willing to give the president the praise and loyalty he values so highly. And, just as Trump has undergone a complete hair transformation over the years, Musk is seemingly contemplating one of his own.

Advertisement

On March 16, 2025, the tech billionaire interrupted his litany of political messages on X, formerly known as Twitter, for an important announcement. "Going back to this haircut," Musk wrote alongside a pic of himself with his then-1-year-old son X Æ A-12. The 'do in question was, indeed, questionable: His head was completely shaved at the sides and back, leaving a fluffy pile of hair on top.

Going back to this haircut pic.twitter.com/t4AzVR104K — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2025

As of this writing, we don't know whether the Tesla CEO has actually made an appointment with his stylist. The photo in question was from 2021, where it caused quite the stir. "This man literally went into a barbershop and said, 'Give me the Macklemore haircut' in this day and age," commented one X user at the time. When a group of Californian Tesla owners complimented the look, Musk joked, "Did it myself." So, is he also kidding about revisiting it? Fans and critics alike are hoping he is.

Advertisement