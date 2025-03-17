Elon Musk Resurrects Disaster 'Do And The Internet Can't Keep Quiet
Donald Trump and Elon Musk's bond is apparently still going strong, and it's honestly not that surprising. They both have more money than God and enjoy their luxuries. The SpaceX founder is willing to give the president the praise and loyalty he values so highly. And, just as Trump has undergone a complete hair transformation over the years, Musk is seemingly contemplating one of his own.
On March 16, 2025, the tech billionaire interrupted his litany of political messages on X, formerly known as Twitter, for an important announcement. "Going back to this haircut," Musk wrote alongside a pic of himself with his then-1-year-old son X Æ A-12. The 'do in question was, indeed, questionable: His head was completely shaved at the sides and back, leaving a fluffy pile of hair on top.
Going back to this haircut pic.twitter.com/t4AzVR104K
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2025
As of this writing, we don't know whether the Tesla CEO has actually made an appointment with his stylist. The photo in question was from 2021, where it caused quite the stir. "This man literally went into a barbershop and said, 'Give me the Macklemore haircut' in this day and age," commented one X user at the time. When a group of Californian Tesla owners complimented the look, Musk joked, "Did it myself." So, is he also kidding about revisiting it? Fans and critics alike are hoping he is.
No one wants Elon Musk to get a close shave
Elon Musk's tweet got so much attention, you'd have thought he was declaring world peace instead of reclaiming a former hairstyle. But if the X owner was looking for approval, he was surely disappointed. Most respondents agreed that an undercut would be just as cringey as Musk's signature dance moves. One of the kinder comments went, "No. You have great hair. Looks better on you & more professional as you had it before." Others were more brutal, comparing the look to Nazi leaders, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, Beaker from "The Muppet Show" (meep meep!), and even, hilariously, "Humpty Dumpty with a toupee."
One respondent shared Donald Trump's Tesla photo op as they sadly sighed, "I actually believed it was impossible for you to look any more ridiculous than yesterday. I hate being wrong. It doesn't happen often but I hate it." There were a couple of supportive voices scattered among the roar of critics, however. One commenter helpfully suggested that Musk consult a Black barber to get a proper fade instead of just taking off all the side hair.
One superfan thought that the head of DOGE could do no wrong, style-wise, enthusing, "Brother, you're advancing civilization and working to make life multi-planetary... You can cut your hair any way you like!" How will the Great Hair Debate end? Keep your eyes peeled for new photos of the controversial tech billionaire to see whether he made good on his
threat promise to get buzzy, or if Musk was just being a bit dramatic over a bad hair day.