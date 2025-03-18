Red Flags In Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost's Relationship We Can't Ignore

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are one of Hollywood's most perplexing duos. You don't typically see someone like Johansson, one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, with a man like Jost, a comedian whose biggest claim to fame is playing a fake newscaster on "Saturday Night Live's" popular "Weekend Update" segment. In fact, when the celebrity couple initially got engaged in 2019, satirical publication The Onion even nodded to their baffling courtship in an article entitled: "Relationship Experts Still No Closer to Discovering What Scarlett Johansson Sees in Colin Jost."

Advertisement

Yet, despite all the constant chatter that the Oscar winner could easily do better if she wanted, Johansson and Jost quietly married in 2020 and have been happily together ever since. They welcomed their first child, Cosmo, in 2021, and despite the stress of parenting and their demanding careers, they still seem to be head over heels in love.

"He's a very, very, very great guy. I'm extremely lucky," Johansson gushed on "Live with Kelly and Mark" in 2024, sweetly adding, "He's a kind person, and he's hilarious and thoughtful and loving. And he's a great dad, and I love him." But unfortunately, there are also plenty of signs that Johansson and Jost's marriage won't last in the long run.