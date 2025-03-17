Don Jr.'s Girlfriend Rocks Sequin Mini Dress We Swear Came From Kimberly Guilfoyle's Closet

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, stepped out for the amfAR Palm Beach Gala on March 16, 2025, shortly after it was revealed that his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, is in a budding relationship with Tiger Woods. Anderson's styling hints that she's taking notes from another one of her beau's exes, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The silver mini-dress lined with chunky sequins has the flapper era written all over it, an aesthetic Guilfoyle has also followed (and failed at). Anderson even styled herself with a middle part, dark eye makeup, and a pink lip, which resembled Don Jr.'s ex; we just hope she doesn't turn to those gaudy hair extensions.

Anderson paired the dress with a silver clutch, strappy sandals, and a myriad of bracelets. She memorialized the night by posting a series of photos to her Instagram story, the first being a solo shot of her on the red carpet and the latter being a pic of Don Jr. kissing her on the cheek with a heart drawn over it set to "Die With a Smile" by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. All in all, the happy couple doesn't seem too fazed by the drama in their inner circle, but maybe that's because she's constantly channeling Guilfoyle.

