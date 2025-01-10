Tragic Details About Shailene Woodley And Why She Nearly Left Hollywood

When Shailene Woodley was just a teenager, she discovered that she had scoliosis, in which the spine curves to the side. She told Us Weekly in 2008 that initially, she felt she could cope with the treatment, which included wearing a back brace to correct the spine, though it became harder as time wore on. "It's like wearing a tacky, disgusting, plastic corset for 18 hours a day," she told the publication. "In the beginning, it was hard to eat or breathe. And I had to give up cross-country running. But I needed to have it to realign my spine." Woodley had to wear the brace for two years before she was able to remove it.

Especially considering how young she was at the time, it couldn't have been a pleasant experience. Years later in 2015, Woodley spoke to Movies Online to elaborate on her condition. Thankfully, she explained that she could always remain active, and it wasn't enough to hold her back from experiencing life to the fullest whenever she could. "Every now and then you get a little bit of pain, but everyone has their stuff to deal with. Everyone has their own pains and obstacles to battle with," she explained (via Avala Spine). Woodley's determination to continue with her acting pursuits is to be admired. At the time she had the brace, Woodley was starring in the TV show "The Secret Life of the American Teenager."

