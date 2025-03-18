Lauren Boebert's New Glammed-Up Look Gives Mar-A-Lago Vibes (& We Wonder If It's For Kid Rock)
Lauren Boebert rocking heavy cosmetics is nothing new (hence Boebert's multiple makeup fails), but she showed off a new glammed-up look during an interview on Dan Ball's "Real America" that was oh so Mar-A-Lago. In a clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 17, Boebert once again looked so different without her signature specs. She also ditched her favorite red lipstick for a smoky eye and glossy, deep pink lips. She'd seemingly taken a trip to the hair salon too, as she rocked a bouncy blow-dry with a heavy side part in a glossy shade much darker than we were used to seeing from her.
Her fully made-up look was in-keeping with the glamorous women in Donald Trump's circle, including his wife Melania Trump and his staunch supporter and lawyer Alina Habba. But we can't help but wonder if her makeover may have been for someone special. Boebert hasn't been trying to stop Kid Rock dating rumors since they began swirling in February, and we aren't the only ones who think she may have been trying to impress the musician. "Kid Rock is salivating somewhere," one X user wrote after seeing Boebert speaking on the right-wing show. Another wasn't quite so excited about a potential romance though, as they teased, "Getting glow-up tips from Kid Rock isn't the flex she thinks it is."
Viewers were also distracted by Lauren Boebert's wood panel background
Though Lauren Boebert looked a little different on "Real America," she proved she hadn't changed beyond her appearance. The political figure didn't deviate from her republican beliefs, as she made some bold statements about federal judges. In another clip from the interview shared to X, Boebert boldly claimed, "In the House of Representatives we need to do our due diligence and impeach these radical-source funded judges."
But many found it hard to focus on what the controversial figure was talking about. Though, like us, some viewers were distracted by her glam new look, others wondered where she was as she sat in front of rows of wooden panels. "Is she in a steam room?" one X user asked. A second questioned, "Is she in a sauna?"
Wherever the U.S. representative for Colorado's 4th congressional district was though, we noticed she'd ditched one of her signature garments as part of her new Mar-a-Lago makeover. The star has rocked a few structured jackets in her time, which has led to Boebert making some big blazer fashion fails, but she ditched the workwear staple in favor of bare arms this time.