Meghan Markle's New Podcast Is Accused Of Being Shady (& It's Giving Us Deja Vu)
Meghan Markle is finding it incredibly difficult to properly launch her lifestyle brand and adjacent media properties. After her Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" was delayed due to the LA wildfires, Markle was also beset with logo and renaming issues around her brand, As Ever. On top of it all, there's now a fuss being made about the launch of her new podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder." Many online detractors were quick to point out that not only does this title sound eerily similar to Kelci Borges' podcast "Confessions of a CEO," but it also shares the exact same name as a much, much smaller YouTube series.
Although the internet wanted to be irate, YouTuber Kady Méite was quick to defend the Duchess, posting a video as well as speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle about the kerfuffle. When asked about how she feels regarding people getting upset with Markle on her behalf, Méite responded with, "I truly appreciate the support and understand their intention." However, she also mentioned that "It is highly unlikely Meghan even came across my channel, but I am flattered by the thought," before moving on to more overt support of Markle. Méite reiterated her distress at "how quickly this is turning into another reason to drag a woman down," and that she doesn't feel as if Markle is copying her.
Unfortunately, this is not the first time Markle has made waves while trying to make a name for herself.
Meghan Markle keeps making major branding mistakes
When there were signs that Prince Harry and Markle were attempting to make a comeback, there was also a series of roadblocks to pave the way. First, there was backlash over Prince Harry and Markle's Netflix docuseries "POLO." Then, Markle's first podcast on Spotify "Archetypes" was crushed after one season. Markle then began to inch her way towards As Ever.
Initially calling her brand "American Riviera Orchard," she struggled to bat away rumors that Markle was overtly copying Joanna Gaines' brand Magnolia. When the Duchess of Sussex changed the name of her brand to As Ever, she took to Instagram to make it official. In the video she revealed that Netflix is now a business partner, so she needed to expand her brand. Since "American Riviera" is also a nickname for her Santa Barbara, California neighborhood Markle needed something with more global appeal. Unfortunately, someone else also has claim to the name As Ever.
According to The Sun, designer Mark Kolski has owned a small clothing business with the label As Ever since 2017. Still, he doesn't seem so sure about a legal fight with a royal. "Even if I wanted to do something I don't think I have the behemoth of lawyers and money that are behind this." Whereas Markle might have successfully avoided two potential legal battles with "Confessions of a Female Founder" and As Ever, it would be wise for her to slow down before making any more major pivots.