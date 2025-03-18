Meghan Markle's New Podcast Is Accused Of Being Shady (& It's Giving Us Deja Vu)

Meghan Markle is finding it incredibly difficult to properly launch her lifestyle brand and adjacent media properties. After her Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" was delayed due to the LA wildfires, Markle was also beset with logo and renaming issues around her brand, As Ever. On top of it all, there's now a fuss being made about the launch of her new podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder." Many online detractors were quick to point out that not only does this title sound eerily similar to Kelci Borges' podcast "Confessions of a CEO," but it also shares the exact same name as a much, much smaller YouTube series.

Although the internet wanted to be irate, YouTuber Kady Méite was quick to defend the Duchess, posting a video as well as speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle about the kerfuffle. When asked about how she feels regarding people getting upset with Markle on her behalf, Méite responded with, "I truly appreciate the support and understand their intention." However, she also mentioned that "It is highly unlikely Meghan even came across my channel, but I am flattered by the thought," before moving on to more overt support of Markle. Méite reiterated her distress at "how quickly this is turning into another reason to drag a woman down," and that she doesn't feel as if Markle is copying her.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Markle has made waves while trying to make a name for herself.

