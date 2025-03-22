Jennifer Aniston's Inappropriate Outfits That Put Her Good Girl Persona To Shame

With plenty of opportunities to stick it to her good girl image, the actress has shown no signs of slipping into a fashion comfort zone. Take for example her 2023 semi-see-through metallic Versace minidress that she wore to the premiere of "Murder Mystery 2." The strips and mesh of silver were dappled with portions that showed off her skin beneath, offering a look that appeared to reveal more than it did. While it may have been a little more revealing than an outdoor public premiere called for, Aniston was more (jokingly) upset by her costar Adam Sandler going in the opposite direction and wearing a bulky New York Knicks sweatshirt to the photo op.

So while Aniston may genuinely be a good girl, she has made plenty of fashion decisions that show that she is not afraid to turn heads and get a couple good gasps out of those who think she looks better always looking like Rachel. When speaking to ScreenSlam in an interview for "The Good Girl," Aniston talked about how the role helped her take chances again, with her response feeling like a larger examination of the labels attached to her. "You can feel stuck. And not only do you feel stuck, but the world sort of sticks you somewhere, and they put you in a little box, and in a category," she said, adding she learned to break free from that mentality. "Don't let yourself become comfortable and play it safe. Because you'll burn out. And I want to do this for a while. I want to be around for a little while longer." Many years later she certainly has, and we can't wait to see what outfit she turns our heads with next.

