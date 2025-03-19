Who Is Leslie Bibb's Partner, Sam Rockwell?

Season three of HBO's dark comedy "The White Lotus" is well underway and it's already made tons of headlines, from Patrick Schwarzenegger's full-frontal scene showing his drastic transformation from previous roles to Jason Isaac's controversial remarks about his full-frontal scene. However, Season 3, Episode 5 of the award-winning series included a surprise cameo by veteran actor Sam Rockwell — complete with a bonkers monologue of Rockwell's sex-addicted character, Frank, that included him wanting to be an Asian woman with whom people like him have sex. So, while fans didn't get a full-frontal scene featuring Rockwell, they still got whatever the heck that scene-stealing moment was.

Rockwell is the real-life partner of "White Lotus" actor Leslie Bibb, who plays Kate Bohr in the show's third season, and, according to her, had zero influence on him getting cast on the show. "They came to me and they were like, 'We're going to offer this to Sam,'" Bibb told Entertainment Weekly. Bibb wasn't sure if Rockwell would even take the role, because he wouldn't have a lot of time to prepare for it, as he was working on another project at the time. "You can't get mad at me if he says no," she told the show's producers. But, Rockwell said yes and Bibb shared how much fun they had on the shoot, even though their characters didn't have any scenes together.

But his short-lived run on "The White Lotus" is only the tip of the iceberg of who Rockwell is as a performer, both onstage and onscreen.

