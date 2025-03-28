Tragic Details About Emily Ratajkowski

For better or for worse, the stunning Emily Ratajkowski has been aware of her good looks for as long as she can remember. Her parents placed an importance on physical appearance, and it affected her relationship with them. "Beauty was a way for me to be special. When I was special, I felt my parents' love for me the most," Ratajkowski wrote in her book "My Body," as reported by People. "My mother seems to hold the way my beauty is affirmed by the world like a mirror, reflecting back to her a measure of her own worth," she said.

Her beauty wasn't the only thing that complicated her relationship with her parents; Ratajkowski had a heartbreaking childhood for other reasons. As she shared in her book, her parents had maintained an on-again, off-again relationship for years and only married after learning that they were pregnant with Ratajkowski. Their own toxicity continued after she was born, though, and Ratajkowski became the middleman for their arguments. "After every such explosion, which usually ended with one of them leaving, the other would turn to me to plead their case or to air their grievances. I'd listen, performing my role dutifully, feeling a queasiness that would stay with me for days," she said. While Ratajkowski's parents are still together today, the model hasn't minced words about how their relationship affected her at a young age.

