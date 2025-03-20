Barron Trump Has Reportedly Mastered The One Thing Dad Donald Could Never Accomplish
Barron Trump has had an eventful entrance into adulthood. He has watched his father ascend into the most powerful position in the United States twice now, and because of that, his name is a buzzword in the media. We're hoping Barron catches a break, as the youngest son of President Donald Trump is gearing up to chillax during New York University's designated spring break. Still, before he does, the first son has to celebrate his 19th birthday.
March 20, 2025, marked Barron's final teenage year, which is likely being commemorated by his peers at NYU, given that Barron is reportedly very popular on campus. He might be young, but the university freshman has lived many lives, far more than his fellow first years. A source told People that Barron is "an old soul who is smart, well-spoken and well-read." His responsibilities have left him secure in his character, according to the source, who noted that his European background may have something to do with his maturity.
While his charm can be credited to his genetics, Barron has accrued a personality trait that his father lacks. "He isn't as aggressive as many of his age when they are in their own social circles," another source told the outlet. "He is someone who listens before talking, and is super polite." Unlike his son, Donald is notoriously one to speak over others — namely, the president bulldozed the conversation during a February Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnky.
Donald's poor listening skills are a flaw Barron has tried to fix in his father
Donald Trump's history of interrupting is actually a point of contention between himself and his son; Barron Trump even criticized his father's behavior during the first presidential debate in 2020. In Mollie Hemingway's book "Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections," she reports that Donald divulged Barron's wise words to him after repeatedly interjecting Joe Biden's answers during the debate. "I will say my own son Barron said, 'Dad, you were too tough. You didn't have to keep interrupting him,'" the president reportedly said.
Barron and Donald's relationship might be different off-camera, but as far as what Donald has revealed, he has a fondness for his son's strong attributes. "Barron's a very smart guy," Donald told Laura Ingraham during a Fox News segment on March 19. The father predicts a bright future for Barron, telling Ingraham: "He's got an unbelievable aptitude in technology." Ironically, it sounds like Donald can learn a lot from his wise-beyond-his-years son.