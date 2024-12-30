What The Cameras May Not Show You About Donald Trump's Relationship With Barron

It's no secret that presenting a happy, functional family life is integral to almost every politician's campaign, and Donald Trump, as unconventional a politician as he is, has done the same. His son, Donald Trump Jr., has been an integral part of his 2024 campaign, and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, served as one of his advisors during his first term in the White House. When it comes to Donald's youngest son, Barron, however, the divisive politician seems to be trying a tad too hard to convince people that they are close, and while all might seem hunky dory in front of the cameras, there are indications that their relationship is vastly different behind closed doors.

Advertisement

First of all, Donald wasn't even present during Barron's birth, but he can at least boast that he chose his youngest son's name. As he grew older — and ever taller — Barron Trump's father increasingly started commenting on his height, something many thought was a sign that the twice-elected president was less than pleased that his youngest was upstaging him in the height department. Donald also touched on how he thought Barron would make an excellent basketball player, but admitted his son wasn't so keen on the idea. "He said, 'Well, I like soccer, Dad, actually.' I thought ... 'At your height, I like basketball better,' but you can't talk them into everything," Donald admitted (via Hello!).

Advertisement