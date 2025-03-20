Michelle Obama's Staggering Height Came With Some Major Downsides

Appearing in a friendly interview on Kylie Kelce's podcast "Not Gonna Lie," former First Lady Michelle Obama charmed and dazzled. It's clear both Kelce and Michelle find each other fascinating and the entire interview was full of warm moments. There was much discussion on how life has changed since Michelle left the White House, but they also took the time to dive into the past. When Kelce revealed that both she and Michelle share the same height of 5 feet, 11 inches tall, the conversation shifted towards much of what Michelle had to overcome to embrace her stunning transformation into who she is today.

After the duo jokingly expressed frustrations over shorter women dating all the tall men, Kelce asked Michelle a personal question. "Were you always comfortable with your height ... or was it something you had to learn and grow into?" Here, Michelle really opened up about the struggles and joy of growing up "a tomboy." For example, if her father was going to teach Michelle's brother Craig Robinson to do something, he would teach Michelle to do it as well. This, Michelle mentioned, helped her to "embrace that part of me ... so in my home, I felt tall. I felt proud." However, this feeling dissipated outside the home, where Michelle was constantly badgered by society to make herself smaller and fit a specific mold, and of course — there were no clothes that fit properly.

Not only that, but in the era that Obama grew up in, Title IX wasn't around yet. That meant that, if a girl was athletically leaning the way Obama was, there was no way to pursue sports in college or beyond. However, both Obama and Kelce had wonderful words of advice for the younger generations.