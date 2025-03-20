Michelle Obama's Staggering Height Came With Some Major Downsides
Appearing in a friendly interview on Kylie Kelce's podcast "Not Gonna Lie," former First Lady Michelle Obama charmed and dazzled. It's clear both Kelce and Michelle find each other fascinating and the entire interview was full of warm moments. There was much discussion on how life has changed since Michelle left the White House, but they also took the time to dive into the past. When Kelce revealed that both she and Michelle share the same height of 5 feet, 11 inches tall, the conversation shifted towards much of what Michelle had to overcome to embrace her stunning transformation into who she is today.
After the duo jokingly expressed frustrations over shorter women dating all the tall men, Kelce asked Michelle a personal question. "Were you always comfortable with your height ... or was it something you had to learn and grow into?" Here, Michelle really opened up about the struggles and joy of growing up "a tomboy." For example, if her father was going to teach Michelle's brother Craig Robinson to do something, he would teach Michelle to do it as well. This, Michelle mentioned, helped her to "embrace that part of me ... so in my home, I felt tall. I felt proud." However, this feeling dissipated outside the home, where Michelle was constantly badgered by society to make herself smaller and fit a specific mold, and of course — there were no clothes that fit properly.
Not only that, but in the era that Obama grew up in, Title IX wasn't around yet. That meant that, if a girl was athletically leaning the way Obama was, there was no way to pursue sports in college or beyond. However, both Obama and Kelce had wonderful words of advice for the younger generations.
Michelle Obama raised her daughters to embrace their height
In a sweet moment between "Not Gonna Lie" podcast host Kylie Kelce and her very special guest Michelle Obama, both women divulged how excited they are to wear heels as taller women. As Kelce admitted part of her gorgeous transformation is embracing her fondness for high heels, the former First Lady seconded. This led Michelle to divulge a hidden truth about her daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama by saying, "Oh Sasha loves a big chunky heel ... Malia too." Both Michelle and Kelce then praised the younger generation for letting go of some of the more tightly wound beliefs around taking up space as a taller woman.
Kelce even said, "I do make it a point whenever I meet tall girls, especially younger girls who, you can tell, they're trying to look an inch or two shorter, to stand up straight." Even Michelle admitted to moments where she has to remind herself of the same sentiment. That hunching over to appear smaller is still ever present in her life, even after all she's accomplished. It's a wonderful reminder for us all to wear a chunky heel, square your shoulders, and keep your chin up.