Karoline Leavitt Seems To Take Makeup Tips From Kristi Noem (& That's Not A Good Thing)

In her role as White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt is spending more time than ever in the public eye. Leavitt has made some makeup mistakes along the way, including excessive eye makeup that generated comparisons to Kimberly Guilfoyle. The press secretary's look is also evocative of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, a sure sign that Leavitt has embraced TikTok's shady "Republican makeup" trend.

Advertisement

Photos of Noem show a liberally applied foundation that's unflattering and accentuates pores and lines rather than using light coverage to provide a smooth, glowing look. "We really want our makeup to cling to any dry spots and accentuate any texture," comedian Suzanne Lambert explains in her TikTok parody of this makeup aesthetic. "I wanted a really matte finish ... we want to make sure that it doesn't look like we've ever used moisturizer once in our life." While Leavitt's foundation doesn't look quite as heavy-handed as Noem's, the excess product seems to collect around her eyes, heightening the creases in that area and increasing the appearance of aging. "You look so cooked for being under 30," remarked one commenter on Leavitt's Instagram account.

Advertisement

Another similarity between Noem and Leavitt's makeup stylings is their overly bold brows. Leavitt's been making this mistake repeatedly, as she demonstrated in a 2023 Instagram tutorial of her camera-ready makeup. Leavitt's brows look great sans makeup; unfortunately, she applies two different products to make them unnecessarily prominent in the tutorial.