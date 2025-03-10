Marjorie Taylor Greene Once Fired Someone For Having An Affair (& It's So Hypocritical)

Marjorie Taylor Greene's decision to let her District Director go in light of an affair is amusingly ironic, considering Greene isn't clean from adultery allegations. In fact, Greene was pegged for having at least two alleged affairs prior to her split from former husband Perry Greene in 2022. Daily Mail reported in February 2021 that Greene supposedly had a fling with sex guru Craig Ivey, and later gym manager Justin Tway. Though both men didn't confirm or deny their relationships with Greene, the mother of three decried the affair accusations as a liberal ploy to tarnish her reputation. "[This was] another attempt to smear my name because I'm the biggest threat to the Democrats' Socialist agenda," she told Daily Mail. As if she wasn't already in hot water for her flings, Greene's current partner, Brian Glenn, suspiciously called it quits on his own marriage just days after Perry filed for divorce.

Some X, formerly known as Twitter, users, pointed out the Georgia representative's hypocrisy, and took shots at similar behavior they believe some conservatives demonstrate. "Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly fires staffer Travis Loudermilk because he had an affair," one X user wrote. "Marge thought it made her look bad. The MAGA Cult doesn't understand irony and hypocrisy." Others believe Greene paved the way for employees like Loudermilk to cheat on his spouse, if her affairs, indeed, happened. "Marjorie Taylor Greene had 2 affairs," another X user wrote. "She set this example."