Prince William's Reportedly Childish Meltdowns Are Huge Red Flag In Kate Middleton Marriage

William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, have been married since 2011. On one hand, William and Kate have displayed many PDA moments that demonstrate their strong bond as a couple. However, like any other married pair, they've also had their moments of friction. In public, sharp eyed observers have witnessed uncomfortable interactions between William and Kate. According to royal author Tom Quinn, there's even more drama involving William's behavior behind the scenes.

In his book, "Yes, Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants," Quinn spoke to royal staffers who claimed seemingly trivial incidents could elicit William's ire, making his purported reactions seem even more childish. One ex-employee praised Kate for dealing with these tense situations. They appreciated Kate's ability to tap into her pre-royal life and provide with William with a different perspective from a trusted source. "I don't know where William would be without Kate ... she calms him down when he gets a bit fractious," the former staffer informed Quinn (via The Times). "She said he sometimes has to be treated as her fourth child."

Kate's reported parenting strategy when dealing with big emotions is crucial for de-escalating these awkward moments (whether it's one of her actual kids or possibly her spouse). As former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond related to OK! (via Express), Kate's behavior includes "never shouting, always listening to their complaints and tantrums, and allowing them to freely express their feelings and anger."

