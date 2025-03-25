Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden's Height Gap Proves Opposites Attract (& That Short Kings Exist)
It's hard to tell an actor's height on the big screen; movie premieres and other Hollywood events always clue us in — there have been many times celebrities have towered over their fellow stars on red carpets. Celebs like Tom Holland and Zendaya have been the center of major media news partially based on their height difference (Holland is reportedly 5 feet, 8 inches and Zendaya is 5 feet, 10 inches). Thanks to the "Spiderman: No Way Home" actor, and many other celebrities who are shorter than their girlfriends, the "short king" archetype is something women are drawn to — even Cameron Diaz.
Diaz married her shorter sweetheart, "Good Charlotte" frontman Benji Madden, in 2015. Diaz and Madden have a 3-inch height difference (she is 5 feet, 9 inches and he is 5 feet, 6 inches). The "Charlie's Angels" actor has explained how much she loves married life with Madden before, proving that opposites (even physical attributes) can attract — the couple celebrated 10 years of marriage in January 2025.
While societal conventions and general biological norms suggest that a male partner will likely be taller than his female counterpart, sometimes it just comes down to personal preference. According to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, an NYC neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehend the Mind, "height is associated with masculinity, strength, and dominance in many cultures. These expectations shape dating preferences, where women may unconsciously or consciously prefer a partner whose height aligns with these traditional views." However, using traditional gender roles as the main deciding factor while sifting through potential partners can be limiting, according to Hafeez. "The media and society suggest that men need to be taller than women. Still, this situation only generates social pressure, sometimes leading people to discount a potential partner if the man is shorter," she told The List.
Cameron Diaz's initial reaction to meeting Benji Madden says it all
Dr. Sanam Hafeez explains how not prioritizing height can be rewarding. By a couple rejecting the norm, she says, "Their relationship highlights that love doesn't need to fit a conventional mold, emphasizing that personal happiness and connection matter more. Many celebrity couples have shown us that these norms are meant to be broken." Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have certainly proven that.
Speaking about people who may not focus so much on height when looking for love, Hafeez added, "These individuals may value authenticity and be comfortable in relationships where personal preferences take precedence over external pressures."
Their height difference is not even a point of conversation for Diaz and Benji. While appearing on Anna Faris' podcast "Anna Faris Is Unqualified," the "Bad Teacher" star revealed how their unexpected meet-cute was passion at first sight. According to Diaz, she was introduced to Benji because she knew his brother, Joel Madden, and Joel's wife, Nicole Richie — who played a part in Diaz and Benji getting together. "I saw [Benji Madden] walking towards me and I was like, 'Huh, he's hot,'" Diaz told Faris, noting that even though his twin brother was there, Diaz was only attracted to her now-husband. "But then when I saw him, like who he was, that's what made me really be like, 'Oh, you. You. You're special,'" said Diaz. "Like, 'You're the guy, you're the hidden gem in my life.'"