Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden's Height Gap Proves Opposites Attract (& That Short Kings Exist)

It's hard to tell an actor's height on the big screen; movie premieres and other Hollywood events always clue us in — there have been many times celebrities have towered over their fellow stars on red carpets. Celebs like Tom Holland and Zendaya have been the center of major media news partially based on their height difference (Holland is reportedly 5 feet, 8 inches and Zendaya is 5 feet, 10 inches). Thanks to the "Spiderman: No Way Home" actor, and many other celebrities who are shorter than their girlfriends, the "short king" archetype is something women are drawn to — even Cameron Diaz.

Diaz married her shorter sweetheart, "Good Charlotte" frontman Benji Madden, in 2015. Diaz and Madden have a 3-inch height difference (she is 5 feet, 9 inches and he is 5 feet, 6 inches). The "Charlie's Angels" actor has explained how much she loves married life with Madden before, proving that opposites (even physical attributes) can attract — the couple celebrated 10 years of marriage in January 2025.

While societal conventions and general biological norms suggest that a male partner will likely be taller than his female counterpart, sometimes it just comes down to personal preference. According to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, an NYC neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehend the Mind, "height is associated with masculinity, strength, and dominance in many cultures. These expectations shape dating preferences, where women may unconsciously or consciously prefer a partner whose height aligns with these traditional views." However, using traditional gender roles as the main deciding factor while sifting through potential partners can be limiting, according to Hafeez. "The media and society suggest that men need to be taller than women. Still, this situation only generates social pressure, sometimes leading people to discount a potential partner if the man is shorter," she told The List.

